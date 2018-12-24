Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chelsea are out of title race in the Premier League

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 123 // 24 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea would struggle to finish inside the top 4 this season

Chelsea lost to Leicester City 0-1 on Saturday and further jeopardized their position in the Premier League. It can be safely said now that they are out of the title race in the Premier League now.

They had made a promising start to the season under newly appointed coach Maurizio Sarri and were at the 2nd position after the first 10 matches. However, they have only been able to collect eight points from their last seven matches and fallen behind in the race for the Premier League title.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are considerably ahead of Chelsea and even Tottenham Hotspur lead them by five points now. Chelsea are at the 4th position with 37 points from 18 matches and would have to fight with Arsenal and a seemingly rejuvenated Manchester United for a top 4 finish.

Chelsea had aroused hope with a surprising 2-0 win over City, but now it seems to have been a fluke. Sarri and his assistant Gianfranco Zola would have to make their team perform considerably better if they are to finish inside the top 4 and ensure participation in next year’s Champions' League. One has to remember that Chelsea are not playing in Champions' League this season either.

We would now look at the top 3 reasons why Chelsea have fallen behind in the Premier League.

#1 Lack of a genuine goal-scorer

Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have lacked a genuine goal scorer throughout the season so far. Alvaro Morata was supposed to be their main striker, but is too inconsistent to carry a team on his shoulders. He has scored 7 goals in 21 matches this season and already been linked to other clubs like Barcelona.

Should he decide to leave, the onus would be on Olivier Giroud to score the much-needed goals for his team. Even Giroud has not started regularly for the Blues this season and would have his task cut out as the lone striker.

Chelsea have been playing without a genuine striker and using Eden Hazard as a false 9. None of Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian are a natural goal-scorer and therefore, Chelsea have found the goals difficult to come by. Even in the match against City, both of their goals were scored by defensive players, Ngolo Kante and David Luiz.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement