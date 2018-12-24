×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chelsea are out of title race in the Premier League

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
123   //    24 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea would struggle to finish inside the top 4 this season
Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea would struggle to finish inside the top 4 this season

Chelsea lost to Leicester City 0-1 on Saturday and further jeopardized their position in the Premier League. It can be safely said now that they are out of the title race in the Premier League now.

They had made a promising start to the season under newly appointed coach Maurizio Sarri and were at the 2nd position after the first 10 matches. However, they have only been able to collect eight points from their last seven matches and fallen behind in the race for the Premier League title.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are considerably ahead of Chelsea and even Tottenham Hotspur lead them by five points now. Chelsea are at the 4th position with 37 points from 18 matches and would have to fight with Arsenal and a seemingly rejuvenated Manchester United for a top 4 finish.

Chelsea had aroused hope with a surprising 2-0 win over City, but now it seems to have been a fluke. Sarri and his assistant Gianfranco Zola would have to make their team perform considerably better if they are to finish inside the top 4 and ensure participation in next year’s Champions' League. One has to remember that Chelsea are not playing in Champions' League this season either.

We would now look at the top 3 reasons why Chelsea have fallen behind in the Premier League.

#1 Lack of a genuine goal-scorer

Alvaro Morata
Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have lacked a genuine goal scorer throughout the season so far. Alvaro Morata was supposed to be their main striker, but is too inconsistent to carry a team on his shoulders. He has scored 7 goals in 21 matches this season and already been linked to other clubs like Barcelona.

Should he decide to leave, the onus would be on Olivier Giroud to score the much-needed goals for his team. Even Giroud has not started regularly for the Blues this season and would have his task cut out as the lone striker.

Chelsea have been playing without a genuine striker and using Eden Hazard as a false 9. None of Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian are a natural goal-scorer and therefore, Chelsea have found the goals difficult to come by. Even in the match against City, both of their goals were scored by defensive players, Ngolo Kante and David Luiz.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho)
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: 3 3easons why Chelsea won't win...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Chelsea Can Win The English Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea are the team to beat this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Chelsea players who shined...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will win the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester, 3 reasons why Chelsea lost |...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool aren't ready to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: 3 things Eden Hazard does better than any other...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rating the PL contenders so far... Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea are in the title race - David Luiz
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 19
26 Dec FUL WOL 06:00 PM Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
26 Dec BUR EVE 08:30 PM Burnley vs Everton
26 Dec CRY CAR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City
26 Dec LEI MAN 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Manchester City
26 Dec LIV NEW 08:30 PM Liverpool vs Newcastle
26 Dec MAN HUD 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Huddersfield Town
26 Dec TOT AFC 08:30 PM Tottenham vs AFC Bournemouth
26 Dec BRI ARS 10:45 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
27 Dec WAT CHE 01:00 AM Watford vs Chelsea
28 Dec SOU WES 01:15 AM Southampton vs West Ham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us