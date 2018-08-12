Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City beat Arsenal

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
856   //    12 Aug 2018, 23:42 IST

Cham
Champions put forth a statement of intent

Manchester City cruised past Arsenal with a 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva to begin their title defence in vehement fashion.

Arsenal, who got the game underway, had the first sight on goal through a feeble Aaron Ramsey strike. Since then, it was all Manchester City in the first-half.

Pep Guardiola's side introduced Unai Emery to the level at the Premier League, by passing the ball around smoothly, exploiting spaces down either wings and controlling the tempo of the game completely.

After a few glimpses of explosive attacking, Sterling picked the ball up wide and cut inside, before passing the ball into the back of the net beautifully to net his 50th Premier League goal.

Chances continued to come by as Mahrez saw his free-kick saved by Petr Cech, who then denied Laporte off the rebound to accomplish a fantastic double save.

Compared to the first 45, the second-half started at a pedestrian pace, with City enjoying plenty of possession but not quite showing the same attacking intent. The new Arsenal boss then switched Ramsey with Lacazette, who sparked some life into proceedings as he linked up with Aubameyang well and shot a volley just wide of Ederson.

Guendouzi then failed to control a back pass, which set Aguero free on goal. Although Petr Cech kept the Gunners in the game yet again by denying the forward, Bernardo Silva stepped up emphatically to double City's lead.

From then, it was a mammoth task for the North London side. Ederson misplaced a couple of passes in the dying stages of the game but the opposition didn't capitalize.

Here are three reasons why Manchester City outclassed Arsenal.

#3 Sterling and Mahrez set the tone

<p>
Mahrez ran riot down the right

Right from the outset, the 'Cityzens' were on the driver's seat. Their wingers were allowed to have lots of time on the ball, which pushed the Arsenal back line deeper and deeper.

Mahrez picked up the ball in advanced positions and ran at Maitland-Niles and Lichtsteiner continuously, often beating them for pace and cutting inside with ease. On the other side, Sterling burst into life by accelerating at the right moments, keeping the ball close to his feet and using his quick movements to wriggle past defenders.

For the goal too, he picked up the ball, took on two players whilst drifting infield, and eventually beat them both to get his shot away.

Both of them together stretched the opposition defence further wide, helping the midfielders and the full-backs to run forward with license.



Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at penalty-kick and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
