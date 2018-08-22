Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City could successfully defend their Premier League title

Manchester City has started the new campaign with a bang

Manchester City had a highly successful 2017/18 season especially in terms of their league campaign.

They finished the season as 'centurions' after bagging 100 points and being the first team in history to do so.

The previous club to have the highest points in the Premier League in one season was Chelsea in 2004/05. Managed by Jóse Mourinho, the Blues had 95 points in that season - a record that was maintained for 13 years until the rise of Manchester City.

Manchester City brought in three fullbacks into the team during the summer transfer window --Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker.

They also brought in goalkeeper Ederson Moraes for a record fee of 35 million. All singings proved to be useful as Manchester City shattered all records and earned themselves the nickname of the 'Shark Team'.

Despite winning the league and the league cup in dominant fashion, the 'Cityzens' failed to win the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup losing to Liverpool and Wigan Athletic in the two tournaments respectively.

They will look to avenge their losses and win as many trophies as they can, possibly all four.

The Sky Blues have started their campaign emphatically - Beating Chelsea in the Community Shield, defeating Arsenal at The Emirates and humiliating Huddersfield 6-1 at home. Pep Guardiola has the players he wants and is bringing out stellar performances from each of his players.

Once deemed as a flop and a manager whose style would not achieve any success in the Premier League, the Spaniard manager has established himself since and Manchester City is currently the 'team to beat'.

Surely, defending the title this year would be a huge statement in the football world and to the red half of Manchester who has usually been the more successful half for the last two decades.

Here are three points that suggest Manchester City has a high chance of winning the league this year as well.

#1 Squad Depth

Manchester City have vast squad depth and the ability to rotate players in different tournaments

Since the takeover of the club by Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City have not been shy in front of the transfer window. With a heavily filled pocket to spend on top players across the World, it is no surprise that Manchester City has an array of talent - in the starting 11 as well as on the bench.

This strength in depth was seen in the opening game against Arsenal. The Manchester City bench consisted of Claudio Bravo, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Jesus.

David Silva wasn't even in the 18-man squad! City ran away as 2-0 winners over an Arsenal side that was expected to be rejuvenated and a real challenge for City. Furthermore, the Sky Blues dominated almost every stat and almost made it look too easy.

Playing in four different competitions is never easy. Many teams lose out on points in the Premier League due to the congestion of fixtures or merely due to various injuries.

In the highly physical environment of the Premier League, injuries are a common occurrence but the team that is able to cope with these injuries the best is the team that has a good chance of winning the league.

Manchester City has a vast squad depth and the ability to rotate players in different tournaments. For example, the injury of a player with the quality of De Bruyne could hurt the chances of any team massively.

However, Bernardo Silva has moulded into the position and David Silva's performance over the weekend will give Guardiola assurance that the team can perform equally well without the Belgian midfielder

