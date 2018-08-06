Premier League 2018-19: 3 resurgent players to watch out for this season

The wait for the start of the Premier League season is nearly over. Only 4 days remain before Manchester United lock horns with Leicester City in the Premier League’s curtain-raiser.

The Premier League this season promises to be more exciting than ever as a number of teams have strengthened themselves. As it dawns upon us, there are no fewer than six candidates who could go all the way and hold the trophy aloft, come May 2019.

In addition to the acquisition of players, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton have brought in new managers. It would be intriguing to see how the managers adapt to their new surroundings and if they can be as successful as their predecessors.

While the fans wait with bated breath to catch a glimpse of their new signings, the Premier League also accords the ‘tried and tested’ breed another bite at the cherry.

Through this article, we would look at 3 such players who have been given a new lease of life, either by a change in surroundings or by the arrival of a new manager.

#1 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Sturridge (right) going past his man against Napoli

Daniel Sturridge has been cast into wilderness over the past few seasons. The Premier League is a very unforgiving environment and past laurels count for nothing. The same Sturridge that has been lambasted by the English media in the last 4 years, was raved about in 2014.

Sturridge’s best season in a Liverpool shirt came in the 2013-14 season, when he formed a deadly partnership with the enigmatic Luis Suarez. He scored 21 goals and bagged 7 assists. However, since then, Sturridge’s career has been marred by injuries.

Sturridge scored a meagre 2 goals last season before being loaned out to West Brom in January. The injury curse struck him again and he could make only 6 appearances for West Brom.

When the pre-season came around, many believed that Sturridge would be shown the door by Klopp. The latter, though, provided him with another chance to showcase his talent. So far, Sturridge has been in scintillating form and grabbed a goal and an assist in Liverpool’s romp against Napoli. Apart from this, he has shown to be possessing a telepathic understanding with Naby Keita, Liverpool’s new midfield general.

With Dominic Solanke not fulfilling his promise and Danny Ings looking like a fish out of water in Klopp’s system, Sturridge can be the perfect back-up for Liverpool. His experience and finishing could just help Liverpool land that elusive Premier League title.

Though Sturridge has had a tough few years, things are looking up for him. The man who has been forgotten at Anfield, might just rekindle his form of 2013-14 and give them a brand new song to sing.

