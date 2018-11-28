Premier League 2018/19 : 3 standout performers for Manchester City so far

Manchester City are the team to beat in the Premier League this season

Manchester City are in a league of their own. They are unstoppable home and away and are currently unbeaten in the Premier League this season. Although there's still a debate about whether Man City's 'Centurions' were better than Arsenal's 'Invincibles', City look well in position to break their own records from last season.

Manchester City's only loss this season came in the UEFA Champions League against Lyon back in September but they have swept each and every team they faced in the Premier League this season. They managed a draw against Lyon in the Champions League last night and qualified for the knockouts of the competition for six years in a row.

Despite their few troubles in Europe, Manchester City's team are already an unforgettable team. They are scoring goals for fun and it seems improved their defense from last season. Evidently, Pep Guardiola is obsessed with perfection and wants the squad to be perfect which is a very scary thought for their rivals to have.

Manchester City have scored 40 goals in just 13 matches played in the Premier League and conceded just 5. They are currently unstoppable, even without a player like Kevin De Bruyne.

Let us take a look at the top three standout performers for Manchester City this season.

#1. Aymeric Laporte :

Olympique Lyonnais v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group F

The area that Pep Guardiola was concerned about even after taking Manchester City over the 100 point landmark was their defense. For instance, Liverpool managed to find their weakness in City's defending last season as they knocked them out of the UEFA Champions League and handed a defeat in the Premier League.

But there has been a significant improvement in their defending this season. The young center back, Aymeric Laporte has been the key to their numerous clean sheets this season.

While Pep Guardiola has rotated the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Vincent Kompany and John Stones, Aymeric Laporte is a firm favourite of the Catalan boss. The left footed center back proved his qualities and has been pivotal to Manchester City's success this season.

Laporte averages more than 1 interception and almost 3 clearances per game. He is also 2nd when it comes to completion of successful passes in the Premier League. He won another Man of the Match award vs Lyon last night in the Champions League, leaving no doubt about his all round abilities.

It is quite clear that Laporte suits Pep Guardiola's style and provided City backline with youthful aggression in a skillful way. There is no doubt that his impact is second to none in the Manchester City squad.

