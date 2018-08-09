Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams likely to win the title this season

The English Premier League remains the most watched and competitive football league in the world. It is also the world's most valuable league, grossing 4 billion dollars a year in revenue. Consequently, it remains the football league that spends most on player transfers.

Last summer, the Premier League teams spent a staggering 1.4 billion euros on transfers to attract players to the league. This year seems to be no different, with the PL teams spending 1.2 billion dollars so far on transfers.

With teams actively spending on the transfer market, this season promises to be highly competitive. Several of the teams who finished in the top six on the league table last year have had sweeping changes in their squad.

Arsenal have appointed a new manager, Tottenham have kept almost their entire squad, Chelsea have sought the services of a new manager, Liverpool have spent staggering fees to lure new players to Anfield.

All the teams have augmented their squads and technical prowess to better place themselves in the coming season. Here, we take a look at the three most likely teams to win the Premier League in the coming season.

#3 Manchester United

A Manchester United fan proudly waves his team's flag.

Manchester United finished second on last season's table with 81 points, 19 points behind Manchester City, the eventual winners. However, the club promises an extraordinary showing in the coming season.

They have spent a total of 58 million euros on transfers this season, with the highest individual transfer being Fred who joined from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of 32 million euros.

Manchester United scored 68 goals last season, with only 48 of those from open play situations. This low goal scoring rate hurt their bid to win the title.

In fact, their total number of goals scored was the lowest among the top four finishers in the league last season. Manchester City scored a total of 106 goals while Liverpool and Tottenham scored 84 and 74 goals respectively.

Manchester United seem to have taken notice of their shortfalls in creating attacking opportunities and are making up for it by signing some creative midfielders. Fred and Periera are good options to help aid the team in creating chances at goal.

Another thing Manchester United have going for them is their superb defensive abilities; the players doing well to augment or keep their current defensive setup. With the signing of Cameron and Dalot, United will be even stronger defensively this season.

