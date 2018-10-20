Premier League 2018/19: 3 things Chelsea must do to beat Manchester United

Maya Mahadevan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 429 // 20 Oct 2018, 03:22 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in Saturday’s early kick-off fixture as Premier League returns after the international break. Eight games in, Maurizio Sarri’s side are joint league leaders (with 20 points) alongside Manchester City and Liverpool. On the contrary, United have had an iffy start and are 7 points behind, languishing in eighth place.

The Blues have been somewhat of a surprise package at the top of the table after a new managerial appointment in the summer following the exit of Antonio Conte. Chelsea were expected to take some time to settle in and adapt to Sarri-ball; not only have they eased in quickly, but they are also unbeaten as yet.

Going by their form and style, there is no reason to believe that Sarri’s men can nick all 3 points against Jose Mourinho’s side. Here are 3 things we think the Blues must do to ensure that happens.

#3 Tactical organization vital

The visitors have had a sub-par start to the season but that is all the more reason the Blues boss must be wary of Mourinho and co. They want to get their season back on track and the Portuguese manager will be looking to do just that against his former employers.

United have pace and technique in their squad – Rashford and Martial are good users of their speed and with Pogba in midfield, anything is possible. Chelsea’s fullbacks will be kept busy and cannot afford to lapse in defensive concentration while going forward.

Chelsea have a strong back-line and their record-breaking goalkeeping import has done a great job so far. However, their high defensive line would mean the midfield will have a job on their hands to be efficient. With game time, the Blues’ central players are improving but there is no room for rustiness while playing host to a side desperate for a turnaround in fortunes.

Work-rate, communication and tracking back to ensure there is not too much space for the United forwards and attacking midfielders to exploit will be vital to Sarri’s tactics if he intends to get maximum points from this fixture.

