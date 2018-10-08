×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from gameweek 8

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
461   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:03 IST

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Week 8 produced top-notch performers and surprise results


The eighth week of Premier League action was as absorbing as any this term. However, those expecting goals from the marquee clash between Manchester City and Liverpool were left disappointed. Presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in the final 10 minutes, Mahrez blazed his penalty over the bar to ensure a goalless draw.


Meanwhile, in other games, Tottenham emerged 1-0 winners over struggling Cardiff while Everton edged out Leicester by the odd goal in three. However, the biggest talking point on Saturday was Manchester United’s comeback 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Sunday, Arsenal started off the day with a sublime 5-1 victory over London rivals, Fulham. Their West London counterpart, Chelsea enjoyed an equally impressive performance at Southampton as they coasted to a 3-0 victory on the south coast.

The week was action packed and as usual threw up a lot of talking points. Through this article, we would look at 3 things that we learned from this week’s action.

Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City - Premier League
Cardiff are still languishing at the bottom

3. Newcastle and Cardiff seem destined to go down

Newcastle and Cardiff suffered another loss over the weekend. The defeat leaves them firmly placed at the foot of the table after a fifth of the season. Though Cardiff struggled to make a real impact on the game, Newcastle spurned their best opportunity of the season to get a win.

Cardiff had to contend playing with 10 men when Ralls was sent off near the hour mark. Though they mustered 6 shots on target, they never looked likely to overturn the deficit Eric Dier created in the 8th minute. Like the weeks gone by, Cardiff’s performance assumed a similar pattern: bereft of ideas in the attacking third and an inability to keep a clean sheet. With Cardiff showing no signs of promise, they look the most likely to go down this season.

Another club in a similar plight to Cardiff is Newcastle. Having flown out of the blocks at Old Trafford, they came unstuck and eventually lost the game 3-2. The loss leads one to ask the question: if Newcastle can’t win from here, where will the win come from?

Though both clubs possess astute managers in Warnock and Benitez, a lack of firepower up front and a dearth of proven performers would probably lead to their downfall come the end of the season.

Both clubs had the opportunity to get out of the doldrums and make their own statement. However, all they could do was reinforce the belief that they seem destined to go down to the Championship come May 2019.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rafael Benitez Maurizio Sarri Unai Emery
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
3 things we learned from Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 7 things we learnt from Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 4
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal (3-2): Four Talking points
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Premier League Signings of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Gameweek 2 Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from Arsenal’s 5th consecutive...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us