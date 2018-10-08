Premier League 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from gameweek 8

Week 8 produced top-notch performers and surprise results

The eighth week of Premier League action was as absorbing as any this term. However, those expecting goals from the marquee clash between Manchester City and Liverpool were left disappointed. Presented with a gilt-edged opportunity in the final 10 minutes, Mahrez blazed his penalty over the bar to ensure a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, in other games, Tottenham emerged 1-0 winners over struggling Cardiff while Everton edged out Leicester by the odd goal in three. However, the biggest talking point on Saturday was Manchester United’s comeback 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Sunday, Arsenal started off the day with a sublime 5-1 victory over London rivals, Fulham. Their West London counterpart, Chelsea enjoyed an equally impressive performance at Southampton as they coasted to a 3-0 victory on the south coast.

The week was action packed and as usual threw up a lot of talking points. Through this article, we would look at 3 things that we learned from this week’s action.

Cardiff are still languishing at the bottom

3. Newcastle and Cardiff seem destined to go down

Newcastle and Cardiff suffered another loss over the weekend. The defeat leaves them firmly placed at the foot of the table after a fifth of the season. Though Cardiff struggled to make a real impact on the game, Newcastle spurned their best opportunity of the season to get a win.

Cardiff had to contend playing with 10 men when Ralls was sent off near the hour mark. Though they mustered 6 shots on target, they never looked likely to overturn the deficit Eric Dier created in the 8th minute. Like the weeks gone by, Cardiff’s performance assumed a similar pattern: bereft of ideas in the attacking third and an inability to keep a clean sheet. With Cardiff showing no signs of promise, they look the most likely to go down this season.

Another club in a similar plight to Cardiff is Newcastle. Having flown out of the blocks at Old Trafford, they came unstuck and eventually lost the game 3-2. The loss leads one to ask the question: if Newcastle can’t win from here, where will the win come from?

Though both clubs possess astute managers in Warnock and Benitez, a lack of firepower up front and a dearth of proven performers would probably lead to their downfall come the end of the season.

Both clubs had the opportunity to get out of the doldrums and make their own statement. However, all they could do was reinforce the belief that they seem destined to go down to the Championship come May 2019.

