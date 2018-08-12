Premier League 2018-19: 4 reasons why this will be one of the best seasons

Managers set, transfers done, squads confirmed and rules set. The Premier League new season began with Manchester United kicking off at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

The English Premier League is considered by many as the best league in the world purely on entertainment value because of the thin margin of differences between the clubs, the star players and managers as well as the financial power of the clubs.

The reason why it is called the best league was evident when Manchester City won the league title breaking numerous records, Liverpool reached the Champions League final playing attractive football throughout, Burnley finished just below Arsenal and regular Premier League clubs like Stoke City and West Brom got relegated.

Such is the demand that a fifth-place finish just one year after winning the title got a manager sacked in spite of him winning the FA Cup at the end of the season. With the growth in success of the English clubs, the entertainment level is only expected to increase with each passing season.

Here are 4 reasons why this season is going to be one of the best seasons of the English Premier League:

#1 Managers

Maurizio Sarri for Chelsea

Last season we saw two of the world's best managers battle it out for the top position. It is a close call to decide who among Pep Guardiola and Mourinho is the best but while one finished as the Premier League winners the other managed a second.

The likes of Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp also impressed at the helm taking the fight to the top two and making their team play attractive football, setting a benchmark for other managers.

This season in addition to these managers keeping their positions has also seen the arrival of other top class managers in the form of Maurizio Sarri, Unai Emery and Marco Silva, who are all known for their highly entertaining style of play.

With these high profile and experienced managers at the helm of the biggest clubs in the league, the battle for the top 4 is going to heat up.

