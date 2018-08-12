Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: 4 reasons why this will be one of the best seasons

Saurav
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
603   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST

Managers set, transfers done, squads confirmed and rules set. The Premier League new season began with Manchester United kicking off at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

The English Premier League is considered by many as the best league in the world purely on entertainment value because of the thin margin of differences between the clubs, the star players and managers as well as the financial power of the clubs.

The reason why it is called the best league was evident when Manchester City won the league title breaking numerous records, Liverpool reached the Champions League final playing attractive football throughout, Burnley finished just below Arsenal and regular Premier League clubs like Stoke City and West Brom got relegated.

Such is the demand that a fifth-place finish just one year after winning the title got a manager sacked in spite of him winning the FA Cup at the end of the season. With the growth in success of the English clubs, the entertainment level is only expected to increase with each passing season.

Here are 4 reasons why this season is going to be one of the best seasons of the English Premier League:

#1 Managers

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri for Chelsea

Last season we saw two of the world's best managers battle it out for the top position. It is a close call to decide who among Pep Guardiola and Mourinho is the best but while one finished as the Premier League winners the other managed a second.

The likes of Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp also impressed at the helm taking the fight to the top two and making their team play attractive football, setting a benchmark for other managers.

This season in addition to these managers keeping their positions has also seen the arrival of other top class managers in the form of Maurizio Sarri, Unai Emery and Marco Silva, who are all known for their highly entertaining style of play.

With these high profile and experienced managers at the helm of the biggest clubs in the league, the battle for the top 4 is going to heat up.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Leisure Reading
Saurav
CONTRIBUTOR
Sees the beauty in sports.
Four Reasons Why Manchester City Will Not Retain The...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester City may retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Most important player for each of the top 6 Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 things to remember from the previous Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United can win the Premier League in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
One Player from the Top Six Premier League clubs that...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 season preview and predictions
RELATED STORY
Ten most expensive Premier League transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us