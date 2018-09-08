Premier League 2018/19: 5 Best young players in the league

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 08 Sep 2018, 18:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of the youngest players in the league.

From Theo Walcott to Cesc Fabregas, youth talent has been emerging in the Premier League ever since its inception. Right when Cristiano Ronaldo stepped into the Manchester United side as an 18-year-old, looking to build a name, to the very recent ones like Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is the core of the Liverpool defence. Youth is where the new generation of football begins.

Stepping into the new Premier League season, we have seen some of the most unusual forms of football that we never thought of. From the likes of Liverpool and Watford, being two of the most ferocious sides in the leagues, to the uprising stars like Wolverhampton and Everton, who are now becoming a threat to the bigger teams.

This season has given us all sorts of promises, from the senior, more experienced players being the maestros for their teams, to the younger ones like Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, who have proven to be the future of the sport.

Here are our 5 picks for the best young guns currently in the Premier League, who will determine the fates of their teams.

#5 James Maddison - Leicester City - 21 years old

Can the Leicester City ace be the next big thing?

Many thought that the departure of Riyad Mahrez would have a toll on the Leicester side. A steady, consistent replacement was definitely needed, a replacement with world-class potential. James Maddison topped the list and joined the former Premier League champions.

A natural number 10, the former Norwich City player has been able to deliver in all the terms. As we saw against Liverpool, Maddison was all over the pitch. Be it in terms of playmaking, or being the leader up front, most importantly, the young lad carries more pressure and energy than anybody in his team.

With the season being long enough, and Maddison stepping on the stones of being one of the best young English players, will he be able to fill in the shoes of his former teammate? Or will he just fade away like many have, is yet to be seen.

1 / 5 NEXT