×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 5 Chelsea players who shined against Brighton

Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
332   //    17 Dec 2018, 08:32 IST

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

There is a reason why the Premier League is considered one of the most competitive leagues in the world. All the games are competitive and the title race is always unpredictable. Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory over Brighton and increased their chances of getting back in the title race. Chelsea beat Brighton by 1-2, courtesy of goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard. 

The victory was not an easy one for Chelsea. Brighton got one back through Solomon March in the 66th minute and they were pushing hard for the equalizer. However, Chelsea held their shape and didn't concede a second goal and got the must needed 3 points. Chelsea is now eight points behind the current league leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League standings. With City and Liverpool playing well, the blues need to continue their winning run in order to keep their title hope alive.

Without much ado, here we take a look at 5 Chelsea players who shined against Brighton. 

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Spaniard was one of the best players on the field. Chelsea captain continued his splendid form and played an important role in Chelsea's victory. The right-back made a significant block in the starting minute of the game.

Moreover, he didn't give space to cross the ball and was excellent on the right side. Azpilicueta came close to grabbing an assist when he beautifully placed a low cross towards hazard, who couldn't adjust his body and failed to score.

The 29 years old has not missed a single minute in the Premier League. Azpilicueta is a crucial asset for Chelsea, and he needs to keep his form in order battle for the title.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Brighton & Hove Albion Football Eden Hazard Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: Predicted Chelsea XI against...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Recapping Chelsea's 2-1 win over...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
RELATED STORY
5 lesser-known stories about Brighton and Hove Albion 
RELATED STORY
Premier League survival guide: The secret to overcoming...
RELATED STORY
No respite for Newcastle and Rafa Benitez as Brighton win...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea players who shined against Southampton
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us