Premier League 2018-19: 5 Chelsea players who shined against Brighton

There is a reason why the Premier League is considered one of the most competitive leagues in the world. All the games are competitive and the title race is always unpredictable. Chelsea earned a hard-fought victory over Brighton and increased their chances of getting back in the title race. Chelsea beat Brighton by 1-2, courtesy of goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard.

The victory was not an easy one for Chelsea. Brighton got one back through Solomon March in the 66th minute and they were pushing hard for the equalizer. However, Chelsea held their shape and didn't concede a second goal and got the must needed 3 points. Chelsea is now eight points behind the current league leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea are currently fourth in the Premier League standings. With City and Liverpool playing well, the blues need to continue their winning run in order to keep their title hope alive.

Without much ado, here we take a look at 5 Chelsea players who shined against Brighton.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spaniard was one of the best players on the field. Chelsea captain continued his splendid form and played an important role in Chelsea's victory. The right-back made a significant block in the starting minute of the game.

Moreover, he didn't give space to cross the ball and was excellent on the right side. Azpilicueta came close to grabbing an assist when he beautifully placed a low cross towards hazard, who couldn't adjust his body and failed to score.

The 29 years old has not missed a single minute in the Premier League. Azpilicueta is a crucial asset for Chelsea, and he needs to keep his form in order battle for the title.

