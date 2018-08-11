Premier League 2018/19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Tarkesh Jha FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 899 // 11 Aug 2018, 23:48 IST

Mo Salah won the Golden Boot last season

The latest season of the Premier League got underway, as Manchester United narrowly edged out Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford. Manchester City, the runaway winners last year, would be keen to defend their title this season. The narrative remains the same for the individual awards too, as Mohamed Salah would be keen on repeating his Golden boot heroics from last season.

The Egyptian star scored 32 goals last season to emerge as the top goal-scorer, with Harry Kane a close second, having scored 29 goals throughout the season. On an individual level, there are quite a few contenders who could add their names to this glorious list.

After all, the primary objective of any forward is to notch up as many goals as he can. So in this list, we look at 5 such forwards who could end up scoring the highest number of goals in this season's Premier League:

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku could thrive with some consistent service from the midfield

Romelu Lukaku is a 25-year-old Belgian striker, who joined Manchester United from Everton last season and endured a satisfying first campaign in which he scored 27 goals in all competitions.

17 of those came in the Premier League, which in any way was not a world-class return but considering a relatively difficult period in the middle portion of last season, and the fact that it was his first full season at a big club, we could cut him some slack.

However, it is this season that will provide him with a chance to prove his critics wrong. The former Chelsea striker is strong and quick on the field, which enables him to capitalize on the through-balls provided to him. The Belgian's huge frame means, he's dominant in the air and can capitalize on crosses.

In the recently concluded World Cup, Lukaku scored four times as he finished joint second on the scoring charts and therefore his confidence is surely on another level. Along with his own confidence, Lukaku has already become one of Jose Mourinho’s most trusted men on the field.

With some subtle improvements in his first-touch, Lukaku could surely score more goals than most of the other forwards this season.

