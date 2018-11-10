×
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key battles that could decide the Manchester Derby

Suman Dey
214   //    10 Nov 2018, 11:06 IST

There are always fiery moments in the derby.

Manchester City and Manchester United would be locking horns for the 177th time in their history in all competitions. Overall United enjoy a better record than their noisy neighbors. However, there is a contrast between the past and the present. Manchester United has been the dominating team since long, until Sheikh Mansoor took over City and reshaped the club into an unstoppable force in Europe.

The turning point in City's history was clinching the title on the very last day when Sir Alex Ferguson was still the manager at Old Trafford. Since then, the blue half of Manchester has been a revolution, and under Pep Guardiola they have become an unbeatable side. 

Jose Mourinho usually delivers against the top sides and last season was a testament to that when Manchester United came back to win at the Etihad. It was not enough to win the league but certainly a confidence booster before the upcoming game. The Portuguese is known for his tactical mastery and blocking the opposition out which would be crucial in this fixture as well.

With a lot at stake, here are five key battles that could decide the fate of the derby.

#5 Antony Martial vs Kyle Walker

Martial is United's inform player at the moment.

Antony Martial is in a rich vein of form at the moment having scored five goals in his last five games. The Frenchman is United's best bet to attack City from the flanks and Jose would be hopeful he saves his best for the derby. 

However Martial will up against one of the best right backs in the world, Kyle Walker who has become a different player under Guardiola. Antony would have to bring his top game to not only get past Walker in attack but also track his runs down the flanks and stop him from joining the helping City up front. 

A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
