Premier League 2018-19: 5 key games in the race for the top 4

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea are fighting for the two remaining Champions League spot.

We are approaching the business end of the Premier League season and the race for the title as well as top-4 is heating up. Liverpool and Manchester City being the only ones left in the title race while Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea are going head-to-head for 2 remaining Champions League places and the gaps between the sides in terms of points is not very significant. Only 3 points separate 3rd place Tottenham from 6th place Manchester United and the fight for the Champions League places is expected to continue until the last game of the season.

There are 6 games still to be played this season and each and every game is a must-win for the four teams. We pick 5 key games that will decide which sides will feature in next years Champions League.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo's fierce Wolves have taken the Premier League by storm since their promotion from the Championship last season. They have got immense quality at their disposal and have played some brilliant counter-attacking football this season.

The players love to test themselves against the big boys in the league and have done brilliantly against them so far. Nuno's side has taken 13 points against the top-6 sides which is more than the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

They have already dented Manchester United's top-4 opportunities with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday and might perform a similar feat again when they meet Arsenal on the 25th of April at the Molineux. The game ended in a stalemate when these two sides last met in the Premier League, with Wolves being the better side of the two and were unlucky to get just a draw in the end.

