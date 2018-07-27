Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key players from the promoted teams

The English Premier League trophy

The English Premier League 2018-19 season is just 2 weeks away and with all the madness at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, football fanatics like me can't wait for yet another edition of the most competitive league in the world.

There were plenty of positives for many English clubs as England managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after a long 60-year wait.

The transfer market has already seen a number of surprising moves from some of the best stars of the game, much like most of the results at the World Cup. A number of shoes are yet to be filled with Real Madrid, who have sold arguably their best player ever in Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus without any announcement of a replacement, as a number of Premier League clubs are at threat of losing some of their best players.

An exhilarating and record-breaking performance from Manchester City saw them lift the Premier League 2017-18 trophy who will be the team to beat this time around.

Stoke City, Swansea City and West Brom faced heart-breaking relegation to the 2nd division of English football with Wolves returning back to the Premier League as Championship winners after a 6-year exile. They will be accompanied by Fulham and Cardiff City who managed to qualify to the Premier League along with Wolves.

As these newly promoted sides will look to extend their stay in the top flight of English football, let's take a look at the 5 key players from these teams to watch out for in the upcoming Premier League season:

#5 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham FC)

Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly valued at 100 million euros by Fulham FC.

The 18-year-old midfielder, Ryan Sessegnon is one of the teenage sensations to watch out for in the upcoming 2018-19 Premier League campaign. The teenager made his debut for the Cottagers at 16 years of age. In the 2017-18 Championship season, he scored 16 goals and provided 8 assists in 48 games as he played a key part in Fulham's promotion to the Premier League.

The versatile player is capable of starting on the left side of midfield or defence. Sessegnon won an unprecedented five awards last season notably when he was named Championship Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and named in the Team of the Season. In February, he was named tenth in the most promising Under-20 prospects in the whole of Europe.

His performances have earned him a valuation of a staggering £100 million in the transfer market. A number of top clubs in England like Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs have gained interest in the player and it remains to be seen which club the future star joins to progress his career.

The speedy winger will cost £6.5 million if he is to feature in your Fantasy Premier League squad.

