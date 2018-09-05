Premier League 2018/19: 5 most experienced players in the league right now

Ninad Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.94K // 05 Sep 2018, 18:27 IST

These veterans have contributed a great deal to the sport that we all love. With some playing back in the late 00's all the way through to 2018, these five players have always delivered and are still going as world-class footballers.

From the likes of Ryan Giggs to Gareth Barry, who both have a combined total of almost 1400 appearances in the league, to the very recent ones in the form of James Milner and Leighton Baines, their days in the football are far from over.

With strong willpower and tonnes of accolades, these senior players in the league have had a remarkable time with their respective clubs for over a decade. One must wonder, though: just how much longer can they keep going?

#5 Aaron Lennon - Burnley (360 Appearances)

Burnley v Olympiakos - UEFA Europa League Qualifying Play-Off: Second Leg

With a short, yet splendid, term with the English national team, Lennon has lived his career both as a veteran and as being one of the most sought-after wingers in the Premier League. With over 50 goals scored for three different teams, Lennon has always been a consistent player, not only for Burnley, but also the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

A product of the Leeds United youth team, Lennon is regarded as one of the most versatile wingers in the league. Lennon made 38 appearances for Leeds United, before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur way back in 2005, where he racked up almost 300 appearances. Lennon then switched to Everton in 2015, featuring in 40 matches. His most recent transfer was to Burnley.

At just the age of 31, Lennon is one of the players who continue to be in absolute shape, as his will to compete in the league goes on and on.

