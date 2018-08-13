Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 most underrated transfers of the summer

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.46K   //    13 Aug 2018, 22:05 IST

KovaEnter caption
Kovacic moved to Chelsea in an astonishing loan move

As the Premier League season has gotten underway, the closure of the transfer window provides us a good overview to analyze the transfers that took place in the summer. Accordingly, there were some interesting moves too, and here I list down five such transfers.

These moves were unexpected, surprising, yet quite interesting and they would be beneficial for the respective clubs. Without further ado, here I present the list.

#5 Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic was a part of Croatia’s squad for the World Cup that progressed to the finals of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. However, the midfielder’s playing time was extremely limited at Real Madrid last season as he ended up starting only 10 La Liga games for them.

For a player of his caliber, it is important to start matches regularly. Clearly, Madrid would not be keen to sell him, given the fact that Kovacic could potentially be a direct replacement for Luka Modric. While Modric is looking for a move to the Serie A, Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez made a shrewd move.

He loaned off Kovacic to Chelsea with no option to buy and has managed to keep Modric in Madrid. It would have been tricky to lose Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same window, and hence the Real Madrid hierarchy avoided stumbling in such a situation.

Moreover, Kovacic would surely return with some valuable Premier League experience and could be slotted in Madrid’s lineup next season. Chelsea could reap the benefits of having such a gifted player in their roster for the current season, but the Croatian is obviously deemed to return to Madrid by next summer. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Mateo Kovačić
Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
16 Y/O, Manchester United supporter. A fan of Jose Mourinho. Believes that David de Gea is the second best footballer in the world. You guess the first! Articles are published regularly on websites like Mad About EPL, CricFrenzy and now at Penalty-Kick too.
Premier League: 5 major transfers on Deadline Day
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
5 Most expensive transfers of the summer window so far
RELATED STORY
Complete List Of Transfers For The English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Incoming Transfers XI
RELATED STORY
5 most underwhelming signings made by top football clubs
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us