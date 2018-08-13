Premier League 2018/19: 5 most underrated transfers of the summer

Kovacic moved to Chelsea in an astonishing loan move

As the Premier League season has gotten underway, the closure of the transfer window provides us a good overview to analyze the transfers that took place in the summer. Accordingly, there were some interesting moves too, and here I list down five such transfers.

These moves were unexpected, surprising, yet quite interesting and they would be beneficial for the respective clubs. Without further ado, here I present the list.

#5 Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic was a part of Croatia’s squad for the World Cup that progressed to the finals of the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. However, the midfielder’s playing time was extremely limited at Real Madrid last season as he ended up starting only 10 La Liga games for them.

For a player of his caliber, it is important to start matches regularly. Clearly, Madrid would not be keen to sell him, given the fact that Kovacic could potentially be a direct replacement for Luka Modric. While Modric is looking for a move to the Serie A, Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez made a shrewd move.

He loaned off Kovacic to Chelsea with no option to buy and has managed to keep Modric in Madrid. It would have been tricky to lose Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same window, and hence the Real Madrid hierarchy avoided stumbling in such a situation.

Moreover, Kovacic would surely return with some valuable Premier League experience and could be slotted in Madrid’s lineup next season. Chelsea could reap the benefits of having such a gifted player in their roster for the current season, but the Croatian is obviously deemed to return to Madrid by next summer.

