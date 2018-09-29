Premier League 2018-19: 5 of the most creative passers in the league

Jorginho - A playmaking maestro

"You have to make the passes, extra pass over an extra pass on top of another extra pass. Without the ball, you just run, but with the ball, you play the game" -- Pep Guardiola describing the importance of passing in his style of play, and how important it is.

From a foundation set up by the Spanish giants Barcelona, passing has been a very important factor in modern football. Possession football, as most of the pundits like to name it, rotating the ball all over the pitch is one of the best ways to find the necessary opportunity, as with a limited time of only 90 minutes, the players need to find themselves well aligned and watch the next person whom they are going to deliver the ball to. Be it a small pass delivered in the midfield line, or the crucial inter-plays and through-balls that a forward needs in order to dominate a particular game, possession is where it all starts and where it ends.

Legends like Xabi Alonso, Andres Iniesta, and Guti are known as some of the most intelligent passing geniuses the sport has ever seen. The modern generation, and especially the Premier League, have delivered a spectrum of players, who are traditionally the 'opportunity finders', so as we call them, and never leave a chance to thrill us all by being creative not just in the midfield, but also up front.

With the season entering its third month, the teams are lining up in order to deliver the most spectacular display of possession football, but our top 5 picks for the most important passers in the league have said a different story.

Here's a look at the 5 most creative passers of the Premier League 2018-19 season:

#5 Nemanja Matic - Manchester United

Matic's patience is his weapon.

With a move to the Old Trafford the very last season, the Manchester United fans were thrilled to welcome one of the most reputed and challenging midfielders in the world. The Serbian International hasn't had the success that we were expecting with the Red Devils, but that does not cover up the fact that his intelligence as a playmaker delivers composure and consistency for his team. As a holding midfielder, Matic has a lot on his plate. Be it the defensive issues or creating opportunities, the 6'4" Serbian never really disappoints.

A tactician in every means, Matic is surely one of the best passers in the league. With an unbelievable patience and experience, Matic's leadership qualities and his ability to be a box-to-box midfielder are well justified.

