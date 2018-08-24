Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League: 5 Players That Should be Dropped for Matchday 3

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    24 Aug 2018, 19:12 IST

We’ve had two weeks of Premier League action, and the 'best league in the world' is thrilling us all again. After matchday two, the Premier League is beginning to take shape, and there is an awful lot to talk about.

The biggest game of the weekend saw Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge, as Unai Emery was made to wait for his first Premier League point. Saturday also saw Harry Kane end his wait for a goal in August, netting Tottenham’s third goal in their 3-1 win over Fulham. 

Manchester City showed everyone why they are still the team to beat this season, after they hammered Huddersfield 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium, with Sergio Aguero netting a superb hat-trick. There are reasons to be worried across the city at Old Trafford after Manchester United put in a poor display on the way to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton. 

Liverpool kept up their good start to the season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, aided by a controversial penalty awarded to Mohamed Salah midway through the first half. There are more big games coming up this weekend, most notably on Monday night, when Manchester United take on Tottenham.

There were players who struggled to perform on matchday two and will be lucky to start this weekend. Here are five men who deserve to be dropped this weekend. 

#1 Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Victor Lindelof was all over the place against Brighton

Opponents on Matchday 3: Tottenham Hotspur

There was a lot of excitement around Victor Lindelof when he moved to Manchester United from Benfica last summer for a fee of around £35 million. However, after having to wait to make his debut down to injury, he struggled to make a serious impact and was often left out of the side.

He eventually appeared just 17 times in the league last season, but there were hopes that he may be better equipped to deal with the tests of the Premier League this time around - particularly after an impressive World Cup in Russia.

This wasn’t the case at Brighton, though, and he was all over the place in the first half as his side went in at the break 3-1 down. His partnership with Eric Bailly was a disaster.

The pair were bullied by Glenn Murray and looked vulnerable every time Brighton came forward. Jose Mourinho will not want to use this partnership again and, given Lindelof’s struggles in England, he will likely be the man to miss out.

1 / 5 NEXT
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
