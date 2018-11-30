Premier League 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for in Gameweek 14

Gameweek 14 of the English Premier League begins late on Friday when Cardiff City take on the Wolverhampton Wanderers. Saturday sees Manchester City and Manchester United take on Bournemouth and Southampton respectively but the marquee clashes are on Sunday when the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham and the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton take place.

Manchester City are on top of the table with 35 points while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are a close second with 33 points. Tottenham and Chelsea are third and fourth with 30 and 28 points respectively.

As Gameweek 14 gets underway, we pick 5 players who can shine on the weekend.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Raheem Sterling is in fine form and will be looking to extend his golden run when his side Manchester City take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. England winger Sterling has 7 goals and 6 assists to his name already and provided Bournemouth's shaky defence (although to be fair, Nathan Ake has done a good job as centre-half), the number can only get higher.

#2 Marko Arnautovic

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United's Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic has five goals and one assist to his name this season despite having made only 11 appearances. He is a clinical goalscorer and the Hammers' main target man. Arnautovic is lethal in the attacking third and although his side will be playing Newcastle away at St.James' Park, he has a very good chance to add more goals to his tally.

#3 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Fulham's Serbian centre-forward Aleksandar Mitrovic was back on target after a small goal drought with two goals last week. Mitrovic is not afraid to show his physical game when it is fair and can send defenders flurrying with his antics and goal-poaching techniques. He has a tough challenge in Gameweek 14 as he will be up against Chelsea's watertight defence comprising of Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

#4 Jose Holebas

Watford FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Watford's Greek left-back Jose Holebas is the only defender to feature in this list. Playing on the left-hand side of Watford's defence, Holebas has, surprisingly, 2 goals and 4 assists to his name in the Premier League. His team will be playing against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and he can be tipped to add a few more numbers to his tally.

#5 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Internazionale - UEFA Champions League Group B

England captain Harry Kane endured a little bit of a goal drought but rose back to form well in time. He now has seven goals and one assist to his name for Tottenham this season. His team will take on Arsenal in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and given the Gunners' leaky defence, Kane will be licking his lips.