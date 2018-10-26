×
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could decide Arsenal's season

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
293   //    26 Oct 2018, 11:56 IST

The North Londoners are on a dream run this term

What a season this is turning into for the Gunners! From losing their first two games, Arsenal has gone on to win 11 out of the next 11 games they have played across all competitions. They are having a dream run this season, and it's only getting better and better.

The mastermind Unai Emery is already a fan-favourite. He has managed to pick up an uninspired Arsenal and turn them into a beast of a team!

Though it's yet to be seen how they perform against the top 6, it is certain that they won't disappoint. The Gunners have come out big in occasions they suffered, and this tells us the immense dedication and determination the side reflects, this term. Unai and co certainly plan to win some silverware this season.

Arsenal under Arsene Wenger played beautiful football, indeed. But in the later parts of his term, they lacked efficiency and were largely inconsistent.

The Gunners had not won a single away game last season in the Premier League, whereas they have already managed to win four away games this season. This tells us that Unai Emery means business and we are yet to see what this side can achieve.

There are certain players who have impacted the team tremendously, and Arsenal's season ahead depends upon their consistency. Here are 4 players who Arsenal would want to be at their best.

#4 Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira made 13 recoveries against Leicester City

One of the most impactful players for the London side, Lucas Torreira is clearly a blessing for Arsenal. The 22-year-old transpires positivity on the pitch, and he is a kind of midfielder Arsenal lacked in the recent decade.

Unai Emery has helped him unleash the beast inside him, as the Urugyuan does not feel any kind of pressure whatsoever, for which the coaching staff must be praised.

Torreira is an explosive midfielder, who has the calibre to break apart defences with his passes and is filled with talent. At just the age of 22, he looks as confident than any 30-year-old player.

Certainly the one for the future.

