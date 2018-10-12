Premier League 2018/19: 5 forwards who are struggling to score goals this season

Premier League 2018/19 has finally started to heat up as Chelsea, Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City are at the top of the table with 20 points each. However, all three are yet to taste defeat this season. There are no teams who have 100% record left this season.

While some players are enjoying the form of their life like- Eden Hazard, the Belgian captain is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 8 matches. Whereas on the other hand there are forwards who are struggling to contribute and score goals for their team.

Here are the 5 forwards who are struggling this season.

1. Theo Walcott

Theo Walcott is a well-known name in the footballing world. The former Arsenal forward is known for his pace and finishing. But the England international has struggled to find the back of the net this season.

In his 8 appearances in the Premier League this season, he has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists only. Walcott is one of the key players in Everton's squad and if Everton wants to qualify for European football then Walcott needs to contribute more by scoring goals for the team.

