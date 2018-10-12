×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018/19: 5 forwards who are struggling to score goals this season 

Puneet Hooda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    12 Oct 2018, 13:41 IST

Premier League 2018/19 has finally started to heat up as Chelsea, Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City are at the top of the table with 20 points each. However, all three are yet to taste defeat this season. There are no teams who have 100% record left this season.

While some players are enjoying the form of their life like- Eden Hazard, the Belgian captain is currently the top scorer in the Premier League with 7 goals in 8 matches. Whereas on the other hand there are forwards who are struggling to contribute and score goals for their team.

Here are the 5 forwards who are struggling this season. 

1. Theo Walcott

AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier League

Theo Walcott is a well-known name in the footballing world. The former Arsenal forward is known for his pace and finishing. But the England international has struggled to find the back of the net this season.

In his 8 appearances in the Premier League this season, he has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists only. Walcott is one of the key players in Everton's squad and if Everton wants to qualify for European football then Walcott needs to contribute more by scoring goals for the team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Roberto Firmino Leroy Sane Jurgen Klopp Football Top 5/Top 10 Premier League Teams
Puneet Hooda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League strikers who are yet to open their...
RELATED STORY
5 star players who became successful after their flop...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League superstars who have not performed well...
RELATED STORY
5 Famous players who you didn't know rejected a move to...
RELATED STORY
6 best forwards so far in this season's Premier League 
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who need to prove a point this...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers for a single club in Premier League
RELATED STORY
Romelu Lukaku Equals Didier Drogba's Premier League tally...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us