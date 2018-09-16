Premier League 2018/19: 5 statistics from matchday 5

Shubham Dupare 16 Sep 2018, 14:59 IST

Hazard scored a Hat-trick against Cardiff City yesterday

With the Premier League action back after the international break, the first day of the gameweek 5 ended with victories for Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the season so far, Liverpool vs Tottenham was played out yesterday. And it didn't disappoint, the match ended in a 2-1 win for the Reds, who maintained their 100% record for the season.

This Matchweek which will be over on Monday has been already full of exciting moments. Hazard scored the first hat-trick of this season, Wilfred Zaha, who was back from his injury, scored a stunning individual goal against Huddersfield. But other than the goals scored, the obvious scorelines, there were a lot of statistics that might have gone unnoticed.

Well, all of us love watching a football match, but after it is over, we don't think a lot about it. Media reports the scoreline, the analysis, goal highlights, but sometimes the stats that these fixtures generate are much more interesting than the match results themselves.

So, let us look at 5 of the interesting statistics from the gameweek 5, which might have been overlooked by the fans.

#5 Important victory for Jurgen Klopp at Wembley

As a manager, Klopp had never won a game at Wembley before

Jurgen Klopp is a manager who is quite familiar with the Wembley stadium. But, unfortunately for him, he recalls his games at Wembley for all the wrong reasons.

He lost what was arguably the most important match of his managerial career, the UEFA Champions League final in 2013, as Borussia Dortmund manager to bitter rivals, Bayern Munich here.

But all that changed yesterday when Liverpool beat Spurs 2-1. With that Klopp was finally able to overcome his Wembley 'curse'.

