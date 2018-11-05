×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from gameweek 11 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
889   //    05 Nov 2018, 21:46 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

We witnessed another enthralling weekend of Premier League football, as matchday 11 of this season was played across various stadia in England and Wales.

The top three teams continued their unbeaten start to the campaign, as the trio of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool still remain without defeat this season, although their differing results meant that spots were changed atop the league table, as Liverpool’s stalemate with Arsenal saw The Reds drop into third place.

Other Premier League big teams such as Tottenham also posted victories albeit in difficult circumstances, while Newcastle finally got their first win of the campaign at the 11th time of asking as they defeated Wolves 1-0 at St James’ Park.

As usual, there was everything that could be expected from a typical Premier League weekend: splendid goals, shock results, and controversial decisions. We present the five biggest talking points from matchday 11 of the 2018/2019 Premier League season.

#5 Refereeing errors continue to make a case for VAR

After being test run in multiple low scale leagues around the world for the best part of the last three seasons, VAR got its major breakthrough when it was first adopted in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, and later on reached a global audience at the 2018 World Cup hosted in Russia.

The Video Assistant Referee is a technological initiative designed to help out the referee in four crucial areas viz offside decisions, penalty incidents, red card incidents and cases of mistaken identity.

Despite still having its fair share of criticism, VAR has largely helped eliminate otherwise controversial decisions, and it is hard to argue that our beautiful game is not the better off for it.

After its use at the World Cup, more mainstream leagues have gone on to adopt it, and currently, of the five major leagues in Europe, only the Premier League is yet to adopt the use of VAR.

Referees are still human despite their best training, therefore it is impossible for them to spot all incidents that take place on the field, and as such, the decision by the Premier League not to adopt the use of VAR to aid their referees remains a shocking one, to say the least.

Refereeing controversies once again struck its ugly head in matchday 11, not least in the marquee match between Arsenal and Liverpool, when a legitimate goal by Mane was ridiculously ruled out for offside when replays showed that the Senegalese was onside in the sequence of play from which he scored the goal.

Earlier on Saturday, there was also another controversial decision in the Leicester Cardiff game, when a clear handball stopping a Vardy shot was overlooked by the referee. At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea pulled off an impressive 3-1 victory but had a legitimate goal disallowed for offside when replays showed that the ball was deflected off a Crystal Palace player before getting to Morata.

A major criticism of VAR is that it strips football off its excitement, but if that excitement comes at the expense of robbing teams off hard-earned points, then it is time for the EPL to consider its use in the way that La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A have done.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Virgil van Dijk Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 top-scoring players from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Quick Recap of All Matches from Gameweek 3
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, gameweek 10: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 7 player to watch for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Premier League (2018-19): Key takeaways from gameweek five
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 tips for managers ahead of...
RELATED STORY
5 things learned from Matchday 7, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Match previews and predictions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us