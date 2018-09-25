Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6

Top 5 / Top 10
25 Sep 2018

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The sixth Match Day of the Premier League season saw some exciting action with Arsenal taking on Everton and Manchester United up against Wolves at Old Trafford. Liverpool won against Southampton to take the top spot in the table while Chelsea dropped points for the first time this season.

Last year's winners Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League loss to defeat Cardiff while Jose Mourinho was left a frustrated figure once again as his former player Nuno Espirito Santo managed Wolves to a draw against United,

Here, we take a look at the five main talking points from Match Day 6 of the Premier League 2018-19 season.

#1 Liverpool extend winning run with a 3-0 rout of Southampton:

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

After a victory mid-week against Paris Saint Germain on the first Match Day of the Champions League, Liverpool faced Southampton at home. Before this match, Liverpool had won all of their matches and had all of the possible 15 points, while Southampton had only managed 5 points from 5 games.

Juergen Klopp altered his opening formation from the customary 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 with Xherdan Shaqiri alongside Salah, Mane and Firmino forming the attacking four. Mark Hughes played his side in a 3-5-1-1 formation with Shane Long as the lone striker.

The match did not start ideally for Southampton as they conceded a goal in the 10th minute as a Shaqiri cross deflected past Wesley Hoedt and went into the net. Liverpool doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Joel Matip converted from a corner, Alexander-Arnold getting the assist. Liverpool played with a high line for most of the first half and Southampton defended in numbers.

Liverpool got another opportunity in the first half extra time when Salah won a free kick. The shot from Shaqiri hit the crossbar and Salah converted from close range to give Liverpool a convincing 3-0 lead at halftime.

Klopp changed the system to a 4-3-3 in the second half bringing on James Milner for Shaqiri. Liverpool kept the pressure on in the second half as Southampton did little to trouble Alisson. Liverpool did not add any more goals to their first-half tally but it was enough for Klopp's men to continue with their winning run.

Liverpool now sit atop of the table with six wins and 18 points as Chelsea dropped points for the first time against West Ham. The next two matches for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and on the next match day of the Premier League are both against Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea.

