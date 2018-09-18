Premier League 2018/19: 5 Talking Points from the weekend's action

Sarri maintained his perfect start to the season with a win over Cardiff

The Premier League returned after the international break with some teams looking to pick up from where they left last time around while some others were more focused on using the momentary break as an opportunity to turn things around with a few tweaks here and there.

Chelsea and Liverpool did well to maintain their flawless start to the new campaign while Watford's 100 percent record came to an end when Jose Mourinho's Manchester United visited Vicarage Road on Saturday's tea-time kick-off.

There were plenty of implications at the bottom half of the table as West Ham registered their first points of the season on Sunday and propelled themselves above the likes of Burnley, Newcastle, Huddersfield and Cardiff, who all lost their respective games during the weekend.

Brighton came back from two goals down to draw 2-2, courtesy of a Glenn Murray penalty in stoppage time, at St Mary's on Monday night to cap off a pulsating game week in the Premier League.

On that note, let's take a closer look at some of the major talking points from the weekend's action in England's top flight:

#5 West Ham break the duck on Merseyside at Everton’s expense

Yarmolenko netted a brace for West Ham on Sunday

It has not been smooth sailing for Manuel Pellegrini ever since he returned to England with West Ham United in the summer. The glamour surrounding the Hammers’ transfer activity did not take too long to be sent down the drain, thanks to an uninspiring start to the new season in which they lost all four of their opening games.

The 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool during the opening weekend was followed up by equally disappointing results against Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolves in the weeks that followed before their trip to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton were no push-overs considering their unbeaten start to the season but West Ham’s persistence coupled with Pellegrini’s prowess in team selection helped the Hammers register their first win of the season.

Andriy Yarmolenko marked his first start in the Premier League with a well-taken brace on Merseyside that made him the first Ukrainian since Andy Voronin in 2008 to score in England’s top flight. Marko Arnautovic completed the rout just after the hour mark to propel West Ham to a 3-1 win over Marco Silva’s men in a result that registered their first points of the season.

The three points helped West Ham leapfrog Burnley, Newcastle United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in the league table but Pellegrini will know that the job is far from done as the Hammers prepare to host league leaders Chelsea and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

