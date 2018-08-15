Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea

Premier League: 4 Things Arsenal must do against Chelsea

Annmay Sharma

A new era was set to dawn upon Arsenal as they took on defending champions Manchester City in their first game in the 2018/19 Premier League season. Not only was it the first game where Arsenal played under new manager Unai Emery, it was also the first game Arsenal played without Arsene Wenger in the stands since August 1996. The French manager's 22- year reign over the club came to an end after a disappointing season where they finished 6th in the Premier League and got knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the semi-finals.

The fans gathered in numbers at The Emirates. There was a feeling of positivity around the stadium and the fans were excited to see a new, fresh and revamped Arsenal. The fact that Arsenal also had a fairly successful pre-season excited the fans even more. Unai Emery propped up a few surprises before the game as well as during the game. The inclusion of 19-year-old midfield sensation Mattéo Guendouzi in the starting 11 as well as playing Aaron Ramsey in a more forward role were just a few of the many changes that were clearly visible compared to a side Arsene Wenger would field.

However, it didn't go as planned for the gunners as they suffered a 2-0 defeat. One could argue that Manchester City is not a fair judgment of things to come for the North London club as Manchester City are the defending champions with a team that looks almost unstoppable. Whereas, few Arsenal fans claim that the team needs time to adapt to the new ideology and that they will up and running in the next few games. The positive to take from the game is that the defeat wasn't as humiliating as the three defeats they suffered last season. But Arsenal fans would have surely loved at least a point from the game if not all three. So what went wrong for Arsenal? Here are five things that Arsenal must do in order to get the best possible result against Chelsea next week at Stamford Bridge.

#1 Leno and Torreira must start

Arsenal had a fairly busy transfer window as they brought in five new players - Bernd Leno from Leverkusen, Sokratis Papasthatopoulus from Borussia Dortmund, Lucas Torreira from Sampodaria, Mattéo Guendouzi from FC Lorient and Stephan Lichsteiner from Juventus. This might be one of the last active transfer windows for the gunners as Stan Kroenke has taken over the club after buying Alisher Usmanov's shares of the club. Considering £557m of the funding was borrowed in the form of loans, it doesn't look like Arsenal will find its footing financially over the next few years.

Therefore, cheap and quick business will be key in modeling the club over the next few years and Unai Emery has seemed to do just that. By bringing in players for an individual transfer fee not more than £27m, he has cleverly answered the problems that the club faced and provided squad depth as well. But why did two of the marquee signings not feature in the first game of the Premier League? A possible reason is that Torreira had returned late from the World Cup after Uruguay reached the quarter-finals and didn't reach optimum fitness in time while starting Leno in a big match like Manchester City could surmount pressure on him and he could fail in his debut which would destroy his confidence (Claudio Bravo anyone?)

However, the two players have shown what they can do at both club level as well as international level. Torreira's performance against Portugal in the World Cup received plaudits from pundits around the world as he marked Cristiano Ronaldo and effectively kept him out of the game. His ten minutes against Manchester City were enough to get a preview of what the Uruguayan can do. He was not only defending and intercepting City's quick football but he also gave an excellent through ball to bring Aubameyang into the game, but the Gabon international was a few inches offside. Starting Torreira against Chelsea will allow Torreira to show his defensive skills as well as his ability to read the game well. He will be important in stopping the 'Sarriball' fast-paced football and starting attacks of our own with dangerous through-balls to the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang. He could also be vital in marking Eden Hazard - Chelsea's most dangerous weapon. Bernd Leno, on the other hand, is a young promising goalkeeper. Cech has grown old and might well be past his prime now. This was evident in his ball distribution which was mostly short sideways passing and his slow sloppy play. He nearly kicked the ball into his own net on one occasion. Although Cech produced some world-class save, Bernd Leno should get the nod over him and assert his position as no.1 goalkeeper.

