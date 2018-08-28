Premier League 2018-19: 7 things we learnt from Gameweek 3

Lucas Moura celebrates after his brace against Manchester United.

The third Gameweek of Premier League 2018-19 ended last night with Tottenham's thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Let us look back at the weekend of some scintillating action from the English Premier League and how it left us wiser.

#1 Manchester City are Human

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City

Manchester City got a reality check on Saturday, when they visited the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers who were strong and defensively compact. The City side who are the favourites for the title this season, with all their playmaking abilities failed to break the Wolves defence managing only to score an equaliser.

If not for Aymeric Laporte's effort in the 69th minute, City might have been on their way to an unexpected and early defeat in the season. To err is human, and so are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

#2 Unai Emery still has a long way to go

Unai Emery at the Arsenal v West Ham United match.

Unai Emery finally got a win against West Ham, his first competitive win as the Gunners' manager. After disappointments against Manchester City and Chelsea in past weeks, this would have been a relief for the Spanish manager.

However, the Arsenal side still looked extremely complacent for much part of the game. They were lagging behind in the scoreline for 5 minutes, and even after the equaliser, they did not look like they were at their best. Leaving us to wonder how much work still remains for Unai Emery to do.

#3 Crystal Palace overly relies on Wilfried Zaha

Watford FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace looked like an ordinary side built around a talented player, Wilfried Zaha. Wilfried Zaha continued his remarkable run for Palace, but the team still did not manage to bag 3 points from their game this week. If the rumours were true and Zaha would have left this summer, it seems Palace could have landed one of the relegation spots this season.

#4 Liverpool look custom-made for a Premier League title

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

This Gameweek certainly answers why most of the pundits have their gut feeling stuck on Liverpool toppling City, United & Chelsea for a Premier League title this season. The reds of Anfield played well to trump Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0.

The attack based around Mohamed Salah has the potential to be a juggernaut, the midfield is boosted by arrival of Naby Keita, the new and expensive Alisson is a giant in front of the goal, and the ever-criticized Liverpool defence is looking better than most of the other premier league team's.

If they can keep their heads straight, Liverpool might just do it this time.

#5 Mitrovic is some serious talent

Fulham FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic proved to be worth the money on Sunday, when he inspired Fulham for a 4-2 thumping of Burnley. There is no doubt if you have to make a team of the Gameweek 3 bests - Aleksandar Mitrovic seals a spot as a striker in the same.

If Fulham can capitalize over the potential of Mitrovic this season, they might actually consider a mid-table finish, after being promoted last season.

#6 Eden Hazard is back

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

If Real Madrid watched Sunday's game, there is no doubt, they will be still trying to reach Chelsea for an agreement over Hazard. There was only and only hazard, throughout the game at St. James Park, on Sunday evening.

The heat map suggests the same, as he was seen with the ball, almost on every blade of grass there was, in Newcastle's half. If he stays, and Maurizio Sarri can recreate the Napoli magic with the Blues this season, they might be in for the title race.

Things will get more interesting, considering the excellent footballing displayed by Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City & Tottenham Hotspurs.

#7 Manchester United are in shambles

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The club is going through rough times as it seems from reports that the manager and a few 'important' players are not on the same page; the club doesn't know their best back four; there have been no significant signings this summer.

All this culminated into them getting beaten 3-0 at home by a Spurs team that came to life in the latter half of the game. This sums up the Manchester United saga right now.

This Gameweek produced some shocking results, some rightful arrivals, and then there was the Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspurs game. If this Gameweek is anything to go by, the Premier League this season can only get better.