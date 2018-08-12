Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops

Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    12 Aug 2018, 23:47 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Guardiola and his men begin their title defense in style

As the final game of the opening weekend kicked, City began their defence of the league is the most authoritative manner.

Understandably things were a bit different for the home side, Arsenal as they played their first game under Unai Emery.

The changes have been ushered, at the Emirates and despite the apprehensions; the Spaniard seems to have stamped his authority.

While there would be questions about Arsenal staying too deep and waiting to play on the counter, it was City who made full use of the spaces they got to run into.

There were splendid performances from the Citizens all over the pitch. And at times, it seemed that the squad has just picked up the same pace as they ended it last season when they blazed their way to a century of points. 

#1 Hit: Smashing Sterling scores a stunner

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
It was a mature performance from the English forward

One of the biggest gains for Manchester City last season was the consistency for Sterling. For years, Sterling has had the pace and the trickery, but it was his play in the final third that needed improvement. Guardiola has invested a lot in the Englishman, having used theatrics and other methods to ensure that Sterling reaches his potential.

Guardiola has been a staunch defender of the English winger and it was only apt that Sterling would open the scoring.

In fact, the play was so smooth that for a moment, there was a doubt on the City bench if the ball had actually gone in. No doubt it was a goal worthy of a Champion side and Sterling just laid down the marker.

And as the game progressed he seemed to exert his influence more as he looked to combine with the rampaging full backs.

From slipping in Aguero to spotting runs of his team-mate, it was a mature performance from the English forward.

Arsenal may feel that they should have done better but credit must be given to Sterling for having the temerity to skip past three defenders before using the onrushing Arsenal defenders as a shield to curl the ball away from Cech.

The Czech keeper’s vision was blocked and by the time, he had the chance to see the ball, it was already nestling in his net. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Raheem Sterling Sergio Aguero Pep Guardiola Unai Emery
Sourav Saha
SENIOR ANALYST
Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Manchester City predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City vs Arsenal:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Three players who could help...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City preview: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us