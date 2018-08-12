Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops

Sourav Saha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 12 Aug 2018, 23:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Guardiola and his men begin their title defense in style

As the final game of the opening weekend kicked, City began their defence of the league is the most authoritative manner.

Understandably things were a bit different for the home side, Arsenal as they played their first game under Unai Emery.

The changes have been ushered, at the Emirates and despite the apprehensions; the Spaniard seems to have stamped his authority.

While there would be questions about Arsenal staying too deep and waiting to play on the counter, it was City who made full use of the spaces they got to run into.

There were splendid performances from the Citizens all over the pitch. And at times, it seemed that the squad has just picked up the same pace as they ended it last season when they blazed their way to a century of points.

#1 Hit: Smashing Sterling scores a stunner

It was a mature performance from the English forward

One of the biggest gains for Manchester City last season was the consistency for Sterling. For years, Sterling has had the pace and the trickery, but it was his play in the final third that needed improvement. Guardiola has invested a lot in the Englishman, having used theatrics and other methods to ensure that Sterling reaches his potential.

Guardiola has been a staunch defender of the English winger and it was only apt that Sterling would open the scoring.

In fact, the play was so smooth that for a moment, there was a doubt on the City bench if the ball had actually gone in. No doubt it was a goal worthy of a Champion side and Sterling just laid down the marker.

And as the game progressed he seemed to exert his influence more as he looked to combine with the rampaging full backs.

From slipping in Aguero to spotting runs of his team-mate, it was a mature performance from the English forward.

Arsenal may feel that they should have done better but credit must be given to Sterling for having the temerity to skip past three defenders before using the onrushing Arsenal defenders as a shield to curl the ball away from Cech.

The Czech keeper’s vision was blocked and by the time, he had the chance to see the ball, it was already nestling in his net.

1 / 5 NEXT