Premier League, 2018-19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United Match Predictions and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
138   //    01 Apr 2019, 11:27 IST

Arsenal have the chance to go into third courtesy a victory
Arsenal have the chance to go into third courtesy a victory

Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to play out the 182nd installment of their rivalry when the latter travels to the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The hosts come into the game on the back of some decent league form having lost none of their previous five league encounters. Newcastle meanwhile would want to put the slight blip of the past few weeks behind them as they look to rediscover their bright form of January and February.

At this juncture, the Gunners occupy the fifth spot, a point adrift of Tottenham and Manchester United and ahead of Chelsea on goal difference. Thus, an unfavourable result could have large-scale implications for the home side with a defeat allowing the aforementioned teams an opportunity to distance themselves from the Gunners. 

Newcastle, on the other hand, are relatively safe in 14th and in all likelihood, won’t be embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Like many a time before, one can expect the Magpies to line up with a compact back three and two wing-backs. The visitors would hope to push Arsenal narrow as the visitors’ central midfielders are likely to favour caution than flamboyance.

A lot of Newcastle’s play would revolve around Salomon Rondon’s hold-up play with the Venezuelan a key part of Rafa Benitez’s philosophy. The forward would hope to put in an accomplished performance and bring the likes of Miguel Almiron and Ayoze Perez into the game.

Salomon Rondon is crucial to Newcastle's hopes
Salomon Rondon is crucial to Newcastle's hopes

As for Arsenal, all signs point to Unai Emery fielding a back three in reply to the away side. Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been superb over the past few weeks with the increased attacking freedom doing wonders for the pair.

Up front, the Gunners would most probably call upon the services of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubemeyang and Mesut Ozil. 

Mesut Ozil would want to make his mark against Newcastle
Mesut Ozil would want to make his mark against Newcastle

The German playmaker hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons yet in recent weeks, he has shown that he might be reaching the zenith of his abilities. Moreover, with Newcastle not expected to ruffle Arsenal too much defensively and the Gunners playing at home, Emery could opt for a more expansive approach.

One of the game’s exciting match-ups consists of Rondon going up against Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny. The Venezuelan’s aerial prowess is well documented and Arsenal’s French and Greek pairing would have a task on their hands trying to contain him. But, if the hosts can nullify the forward’s threat, the Magpies would find it hard to breach Arsenal’s defence through another avenue.

The away side’s recipe for success revolves around containing the Gunners’ wing-backs. A major chunk of the latter’s offensive threat comes off the flanks and thus, it is imperative that the above supply line is cut off.

As for predictions, one can expect the game to be a routine win for Arsenal considering the plethora of attacking talent at their disposal and the lack of offensive options for Newcastle.

Though one might not fancy Arsenal keeping a clean sheet again, one can expect them to score at least two to put the game beyond the Magpies’ reach.

Score Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle 

Fetching more content...
