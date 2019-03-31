Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night in a clash that can have a direct result on their standing in the Premier League table. The league has reached its business end and the Gunners will be hoping to nail down a spot in the top four. Manchester United and Chelsea will be keen on getting that spot too and that is certainly right at the back of Unai Emery's mind.

The Gunners went into the international break on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester United at the Emirates and a clinical performance against Rennes which resulted in a 3-0 win while Newcastle United drew 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium against AFC Bournemouth. They had won 3-2 against Everton at St.James's Park before that.

For Arsenal, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil will hold the key to their attacking fortunes. This trio can wreak havoc in the opposition if they can get their act together. Ozil is renowned for pulling strings in attacking midfield and distributing the ball to perfection towards Gabon international Aubameyang and Frenchman Lacazette.

For Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United, forward Jose Solomon Rondon will be keen on getting a few goals against a top side. He scored a brilliant free kick against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and will come into this game full of confidence. Providing him support in the final third of the pitch will be Miguel Almiron and the inconsistent Ayoze Perez.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has put on splendid showings all season and will be hoping for a good game at the Emirates. The game will be officiated by Anthony Taylor who will be assisted by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth official will be David Coote.

Predicted lineups:

Arsenal:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil

Attackers: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United:

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune

Midfielders: Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Mohammed Diame, De Andre Yedlin

Attackers: Miguel Almiron, Ayoze Perez, Jose Solomon Rondon

