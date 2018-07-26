Premier League 2018/19: Best transfers of the summer so far

Fred could be an important player for United this season

In the aftermath of the World Cup, football fans go back now to the clubs where their loyalties lie. With the beginning of the new season drawing ever closer, Europe's clubs are working day and night to get their deals over the line in time.

And speaking of transfers, the league that immediately comes to mind is undoubtedly the Premier League.

Being arguably the most-watched league among football fans the world over has its monetary perks for the sides, and this naturally makes them the busiest league almost every transfer window.

Therefore, this transfer window like many before it has seen the Premier League elite go out in full force in a bid to secure the signatures of their targets, and some have already managed to get the deals over the line.

These are some of the best signings completed in the Premier League so far, in no particular order.

#1 Lucas Torreira to Arsenal - £26.4 Million

The Uruguayan's tenacity and ball playing ability in the midfield pivot role is what stands out most

Lucas Torreira's attacking stats of four goals and one assist will hardly have made Arsenal scouts sit up and take notice as they monitored him throughout the previous season. However, that is not the reason Unai Emery was so keen to get his signing over the line as soon as possible.

The Uruguayan's tenacity and ball playing ability in the midfield pivot role is what stands out most. An undying urgency to his pressing and the ability to seemingly run for days would have glimmered in Arsenal's search for an element of balance in midfield.

The Uruguayan has also shown that he is well equipped to showcase his quality in a tactical and discipline demanding system, evident in his World Cup campaign with Oscar Tabarez's Uruguay.

This signing also allows Granit Xhaka to get back to his much-favoured role of deep-lying playmaker rather than hard tackling enforcer.

KEY STAT: Torreira made 101 tackles for Sampdoria last season, putting him among the top three players in Serie A.

