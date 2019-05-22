Premier League 2018/19 - Best under-23 XI of the season

Sachin Bhat

The youngsters who took Premier League by storm this season

Premier League has long been the well-known repository of all the brightest upcoming talents of Europe.

Whether it’s a top billing side in the division or a pushover, young guns announce themselves from any platform and make headlines in this league. And this season has been no different in that matter

Several youngsters, both English and foreign, had a breakout 2018/19 campaign in the English top-flight and left an indelible mark on their respective teams regardless of how they fared collectively. Some might have also done enough to secure a move to the upper echelons in the division.

But let’s whittle them down in a combined XI featuring the cream of the crop. Here's how a line up made of the best U23 players this season would look like

#4 Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa proved to be an able replacement for Thibaut Courtois

The Spaniard is 24-years old, and his inclusion in a list of under-23 is not technically valid but this is a position devoid of options as most goalkeepers who had a stellar season were older than 24.

Hence the most convenient step to take in such a dilemma was to select the youngest goalkeeper from that lot who had a fine season. And turns out, Kepa Arrizabalaga it is.

Chelsea culminated a topsy-turvy campaign with a respectable third place finish and are also into the finals of the Europa League. Arrizabalaga has had a hand in both, keeping 21 clean sheets in 46 appearances across the two competitions, which is almost a shutout in every two games. And for the record, 14 of them were in the league.

This is not a bad return for a player who’s only finished his first full season in the English top-flight. He never let his world record price tag of £71 million weigh him down and instead oozed confidence inside his box.

