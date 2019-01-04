Premier League 2018/19: Breaking Liverpool's unbeaten run means everything to Manchester City

In a sport, the unpredictability adds to the essence and it's no different with Football. Last season when Pep Guardiola's famous 'Centurions' looked unstoppable, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool got the better of them both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

But the tables have turned this season and it's Manchester City's time to chase and stop the seemingly unstoppable force which is Liverpool. It is safe to say that they did their very best as they stopped Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory. This victory reduces the gap between the top two to 4 points with 17 matches left.

“I’m not even worried about the result. I’m buzzing with a tremendous performance. We went toe to toe with a very aggressive and physical team and matched them. It’s still in Liverpool’s hands. But we are a better team when we play with emotions.” said veteran Vincent Kompany after the match.

It's quite clear that victory means everything to both the supporters and players alike. And why not? Except for Manchester City, no team has managed to get the better of Jurgen Klopp's red army this season.

Evidently, this victory comes with its fair share of positives for Manchester City. It was one of the rare occasions when they had fewer ball possession than their opponents yet they came out victorious. Their off the ball domination is something of a relief to both Pep Guardiola and Manchester City fans.

Despite looking shaky throughout the match, Manchester City managed to win thanks to the strikes of Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane. But there is no doubt that Manchester City looked more dynamic and versatile in the final third instead of passing the ball around without any effect.

Manchester City will also be glad that they defended with all their might to keep their slender lead in the last few minutes of the match. They have not kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games in the Premier League but the valiant efforts of Kompany, Stones, Laporte and Danillo is good news for Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola will also be happy that his senior players like Sergio Aguero and Kompany stepped at when their side required them. Sergio Agüero’s strike continued his record of having scored on all seven occasions he has faced Liverpool in league fixtures at Ethihad.

This victory over previously invincible Liverpool also symbolizes the fact that Manchester City are not reluctant to let the title slip away so easily. Everyone associated with Manchester City recognizes the victory as it will also provide a much-needed confidence boost and improve the morale of the dressing after a streak of poor performances in December.

For Liverpool, they still have a long way to go with fixtures against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea waiting for them. But they are still 4 points clear at the top and it is still in their own hands. Moreover, they have conceded the least number goals among the big sides in the English Premier League while running riot with their front trident. Jurgen Klopp would want his players to move on from the defeat as soon as possible.

It's uncanny how in a span of two months, two different pictures are painted at the Premier League table. In December, it was Manchester City's time to fall down and give Liverpool the edge whereas things already look bright for Pep Guardiola at the start of 2019. Who knows what's more in store for the rest of the season? Football, bloody hell!

