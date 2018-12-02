×
Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.48K   //    02 Dec 2018, 20:14 IST

Goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea back to winning ways as they piled further misery on Fulham with a 2-0 home victory
Goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea back to winning ways as they piled further misery on Fulham with a 2-0 home victory

Goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek got Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea back to winning ways as they piled further misery on Fulham with a 2-0 home victory. The hosts were far from their prolific best, but they got the job done, nevertheless.

As envisioned and expected, they dominated proceedings but the opposition did have their chances, especially in the second half. However, lack of incisiveness and a calm head fueled their problems in front of goal.

The win gives Chelsea another positive home result. They haven’t lost any of their last 11 home games in the Premier League (W6 D5) – their longest unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge in the competition since August 2015.

Here are the major talking points from Chelsea's 2-0 home victory over a hapless Fulham outfit.

#5 Fulham get us underway, but Pedro scores early

Pedro took his opportunity with a goal
Pedro took his opportunity with a goal

Fulham got us underway with some exquisite football in the early moments of the game. The Blues kick-started proceedings but Cyrus Christie produced the first save of the match from Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard would surely have not expected himself to be tested so early on.

The same man darted forward down the flank once again, but his pull-back was cleared off the lines.

A moment later, Seri was pick-pocketed in the center of the park by the ever-so-energetic N'Golo Kante, who played it through to Pedro.

The Spaniard, who earned his first league start in almost a month, took it with both hands. He was on the move even before Kante picked the ball up. He then shifted to his left and wrapped his left foot around the ball, leaving Sergio Rico with no chance.

The 31-year-old's strike was Chelsea's 1000th home goal in the Premier League.

From then, Chelsea didn't threaten till Giroud enjoyed a couple of opportunities later on, but Fulham were made to reorganize and work hard for the circulation of their ball.

For the rest of the half, a majority of the football was played by the hosts as they saw 70% of the ball and racked up 429 passes. 

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
