Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Hits and flops from the game

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.38K // 19 Aug 2018, 01:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was a fairytale finish!

Chelsea pipped Arsenal by 3-2 to make it two out of two in the Premier League after having squandered a 2-0 lead. Goals from Pedro, Alvaro Morata and a late winner from Marcos Alonso helped the cause. For Arsenal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi got onto the score sheet.

The home side enjoyed large portions of possession in the early stages, with Jorginho dictating the play and the wingers injecting tons of energy into proceedings. Rightfully, the Blues led through Pedro, who found himself in acres of space in the box. Alvaro Morata then held off Mustafi to get his shot away in the 20th minute, which eventually ended up in the back of the net.

The Gunners though, had plenty of clear-cut chances that went begging in the first half. A couple of head-scratching misses from Aubameyang followed by another one from Mkhitaryan left Emery ruing over his side's finishing. The Armenian though timed an effort to beat the world's most expensive keeper and reduce Arsenal's deficit.

Moments later, Alex Iwobi cleverly ran into the box and dispatched a shot to restore parity. The square passes from either wing proved to be hectic for Chelsea's defence, which switched off more often than not.

Sarri's side dominated larger parts of second-half and upped the ante by knocking at Arsenal's defence repeatedly. Alonso's attacking presence of mind helped him open his goalscoring account for this season.

All in all, it wasn't one of those matches for coaches and fans alike, who want defensive discipline as both sides had 39 attempts on goal together.

Here are the best and worst players from the exhilarating London derby:

#5 Hit: Eden Hazard

Catch him if you can!

Hazard's inclusion sparked life into the whole of Stamford Bridge, which erupted when the 27-year-old took the field. There seemed to be a vibe indicating that if Chelsea were to claim all three points, only one man could do it for them - Eden Hazard.

Right from the word go, the little magician dropped deeper, exchanged passes, directed the play and applied himself near perfectly. He was on top of his moves, as far as his dribbling was concerned.

For Alonso's goal too, he dropped his shoulder, changed his pace intelligently and provided a peach of a pass into the box. You know what happened next! Alonso condemned the Gunners to a second defeat in a row.

1 / 5 NEXT