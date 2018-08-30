Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea FC vs AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea's possible XI

Atharva Khadilkar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 2.25K // 30 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST

Chelsea boss - Sarri

Chelsea have a 100 percent record in the Premier League alongside Liverpool, Tottenham, and Watford. Maurizio Sarri’s men have claimed the scalp of Huddersfield, Arsenal, and Newcastle so far, and will hope to do same to Bournemouth who are unbeaten so far this season.

The Cherries beat Conte’s Chelsea at the Bridge by a 0-3 margin last season, but Sarri will be hoping for better luck. Here’s a look at the predicted line up for The Blues.

Defense

David Luiz - new lease of life

Chelsea do not have the best defense, but have still have managed to win games late. Record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to stay in goal. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger started the second Premier League game in a row against Newcastle, signalling that Sarri has found his preferred central defense pairing.

A repeat defensive line-up seems on the cards, with in-form Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso looking very likely to play as full backs.

Midfield

N'Golo Kante - rock solid

Chelsea’s midfielders have been top notch this season. N’Golo Kante has proven himself to be much more than just a defensive midfielder, and is expected to start against Eddie Howe’s side.

Jorginho is another man who has been exceptional for The Blues. He completed more passes against Newcastle than Benitez’s entire team, and is a strong contender for a start next to Mateo Kovacic whose chemistry with Eden Hazard has been great to watch.

Attack

Eden Hazard - lethal

Eden Hazard is already making his mark under Maurizio Sarri. The Belgian winger has 2 assists and 1 goal to his name in under 2 full appearances, and is expected to start once again.

Alvaro Morata has also displayed a bright spark under Maurizio Sarri, and has one goal this season, it came against Arsenal. He is in contention to start as the striker with compatriot Pedro Rodriguez tipped to play on the right flank.