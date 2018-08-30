Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea FC vs AFC Bournemouth - Chelsea's possible XI

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
2.25K   //    30 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Chelsea boss - Sarri

Chelsea have a 100 percent record in the Premier League alongside Liverpool, Tottenham, and Watford. Maurizio Sarri’s men have claimed the scalp of Huddersfield, Arsenal, and Newcastle so far, and will hope to do same to Bournemouth who are unbeaten so far this season.

The Cherries beat Conte’s Chelsea at the Bridge by a 0-3 margin last season, but Sarri will be hoping for better luck. Here’s a look at the predicted line up for The Blues.

Defense

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
David Luiz - new lease of life

Chelsea do not have the best defense, but have still have managed to win games late. Record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to stay in goal. David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger started the second Premier League game in a row against Newcastle, signalling that Sarri has found his preferred central defense pairing.

A repeat defensive line-up seems on the cards, with in-form Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso looking very likely to play as full backs.

Midfield

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
N'Golo Kante - rock solid

Chelsea’s midfielders have been top notch this season. N’Golo Kante has proven himself to be much more than just a defensive midfielder, and is expected to start against Eddie Howe’s side.

Jorginho is another man who has been exceptional for The Blues. He completed more passes against Newcastle than Benitez’s entire team, and is a strong contender for a start next to Mateo Kovacic whose chemistry with Eden Hazard has been great to watch.

Attack

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Eden Hazard - lethal

Eden Hazard is already making his mark under Maurizio Sarri. The Belgian winger has 2 assists and 1 goal to his name in under 2 full appearances, and is expected to start once again.

Alvaro Morata has also displayed a bright spark under Maurizio Sarri, and has one goal this season, it came against Arsenal. He is in contention to start as the striker with compatriot Pedro Rodriguez tipped to play on the right flank. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AFC Bournemouth David Luiz Eden Hazard Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium
Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget strikers you should keep...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: Top 3 budget defenders 
RELATED STORY
3 outsiders with a chance to be next Arsenal manager 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: Possible replacements for...
RELATED STORY
The fairytale rise of 5 lesser-known clubs in Europe
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Newcastle United vs Chelsea FC -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Tomorrow EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us