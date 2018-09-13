Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea's predicted line-up against Cardiff City

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Feature
1.76K   //    13 Sep 2018, 23:55 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea are one of the three Premier League sides who can boast of a 100% record, having won four in four. Maurizio Sarri has weaved his magic and successfully managed to guide the Blues’ boat past Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bournemouth in the last one month.

His reign did not get off to the best possible start but he certainly did make amends after the FA Community Shield loss versus Manchester City. As Chelsea gun for a fifth straight victory before Europe League action, here’s a look at their predicted eleven against Cardiff.

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENCE

Chelsea certainly do not have the Premier League’s best defence, however, it is one which is nearly impossible to break on its day. New recruit Kepa will position himself between the sticks as he did in the last four games. Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta’s attacking contribution is unparalleled in the Premier League and their form is a huge factor. On the other hand, David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger have formed a secure pairing at central defence and could get another outing together.

MIDFIELD

In a passing and pressing system, the midfield plays a massive role. Maurizio Sarri’s midfield is far from perfect, yet he has made it look efficient. N’Golo Kante has been at the heart of things, not just defensively but also in the final third at times. The France international did have a busy time on international duty, but is a necessary cog in Chelsea’s system. Jorginho scored for Italy and has been vital for them and the Blues. His ability to pull the strings has helped Chelsea in a very positive way and he could line up next to Mateo Kovacic, on loan from Real Madrid.

ATTACK

Chelsea’s attacking unit has not been up to the mark this season and is certainly a work in progress. But one person who has stood out is Eden Hazard. The Belgian has had a hand in the goals in each match in this season’s Premier League. He also scored in both matches for Belgium and returns to London in top form. Alvaro Morata scored once this season against Arsenal and has shown signs of improvement in the attacking department. The Spaniard looks ready to start next to Pedro, another man who has been in top form. 

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Alvaro Morata Maurizio Sarri
