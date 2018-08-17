Premier League 2018/19, Chelsea Vs Arsenal: Three things that could decide the result

jamescisco2018 FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.42K // 17 Aug 2018, 10:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

As the much anticipated London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge draws closer, we take a look at three things that could prove decisive in the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018

#1 The Influence of Hazard and Willian

These two players could be the difference between both sides. Eden Hazard was not in the starting line-up over the weekend against Huddersfield, but it is almost certain that Sarri will include him from the start in this game. Unarguably, he is the Blues' main man and if they hope to defeat Arsenal, they need him to be at his best. More often than not, he has proved decisive in games against the gunners, so he will be key to Chelsea's attacking threat. As for Willian, there is no doubt that he is dangerous for any opposition. His change of pace when taking on defenders has proved to be his most lethal weapon.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

#2 The pairing up of Aubameyang and Lacazette

Unai Emery knows he has to put both strikers in the starting 11 for the clash against the Blues. Aubameyang was often isolated in the game against Manchester City and for the pressing style that Arsenal have adopted under Emery, both strikers will help to make it work. Both are pacy strikers who could cause the Chelsea backline some problems.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang(l) and Alexandre Lacazette (r) could cause Chelsea problems on Saturday.

#3 The battle of the Midfield

Chelsea are most likely going to start with the trio of Kante, Jorginho and Barkley in the middle of the park. On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Granit Xhaka will keep his place in the starting lineup. His dismal performance against Manchester City forced Unai to replace him Lucas Torriera in the second half. Torreira was particularly impressive as he came on and it will be no surprise if he starts ahead of Xhaka. Emery is likely to start with Guendouzi, who was impactful although he made some mistakes. So we might witness a midfield trio of Guendouzi, Ramsey and Torreira. The middle of the park could be where the game is won and lost for either of the teams.