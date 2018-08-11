Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town - Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
840   //    11 Aug 2018, 05:00 IST

Huddersfield Town v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Adama Diakhaby is one of many players who joined Huddersfield Town during the summer

Chelsea will kick-start their 2018/19 season against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium as they bid to start their campaign with a victory.in their first away match of the season.

Huddersfield Town has been one of the busy teams in the summer transfer window with Ben Hamer, Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna, Jonas Lossl, Erik Durm, Adama Diakhaby and Issac Mbenza joining the Terriers.

David Wagner would be expecting to finish in the top half or the top of the second half of the table with the main aim of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

Chelsea Unveil New Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga
Kepa Arrizabalaga could be in line for a debut against Huddersfield

The rather late dismissal of Antonio Conte has seen new coach Maurizio Sarri without any proper time with the players. The Blues have once again bolstered their midfield with Brazilian born Italian midfielder Jorginho and Croatian World Cup finalist Matteo Kovacic joining the side while longtime keeper Thibaut Courtois leaving for Real Madrid with his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga joining the Blues on deadline day.

Sarri would be expecting his team to challenge for the title as they look to start their campaign with a victory.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town: Team News

New signings Sobhi and Diakhaby are expected to start for the Terriers while a decision on loanee Isaac Mbenza likely to be taken later in the day. Erik Durm is expected to be out for the match against Chelsea.

New boys Jorginho, Kepa and Kovacic are expected to start for Chelsea while World Cup stars Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard, Oliver Giroud and N'golo Kante are expected to take the late fitness test after joining the London side for training just at the start of the week.


Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
New boys Jorginho, Kepa and Kovacic are expected to start for Chelsea

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town: Probable Line-ups

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Antoni Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcus Alonso, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Pedro, Morata

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI: Jonas Lossl, Terence Kongolo, Christopher Schindler, Mathias Jorgenson, Florent Hadergjonaj, Chris Lowe, Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg, Philip Billing, Alex Pritchard, Laurent Depoitre

Match date: 11th August 2018, Saturday

Match timing: 19:30 IST

Match venue: John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town: Stats

Excluding the first fixture against Burnley last season, Chelsea is unbeaten in their previous 17 matches in the season-opening day fixture.

Chelsea is unbeaten in their last eight Premier League visits to Yorkshire (W6, D2) since 2002.

Spanish International Alvaro Morata is yet to score a goal in 14 appearances since Boxing Day.

Huddersfield Town has lost 10 Premier League games in 2018, making it thr club with the most losses in the 2018 year.

Huddersfield Town most recent victory against Chelsea was in a Division Two game at Stamford Bridge in March 1963.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Huddersfield Town Football Eden Hazard Olivier Giroud
Varun Nair
ANALYST
