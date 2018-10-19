×
Premier League 2018/19: Chelsea Vs Manchester United stats, form guide and expected lineups

Puneet Hooda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
19 Oct 2018, 01:09 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Finally, Premier League football will be back this weekend. The second international break of the season is finally over and the fans can't wait for the weekend to arrive. Arch-rivals Manchester United and Chelsea will be locking horns this Sunday.

This will be their first meeting of the season and there cannot be a better occasion than this. The Red Devils are struggling this season under Jose Mourinho, on the other hand the Blues are enjoying their journey under Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea is currently the joint league leader with Liverpool and Manchester City with 20 points while United is currently 8th with 13 points.

Also United will be hoping to take revenge of FA Cup final defeat last season. It will be a great test for Jose Mourinho's side and it will be interesting to see how Mourinho's army stops the Sarri-ball style.


Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Kickoff Information

Date: 20 October

Kickoff: 12:30 (GMT), 17:00 (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Last 5 Meetings in the Premier League


Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

The last time both teams faced each other in the Premier League was on 25th Feb 2018 where Manchester United defeated Chelsea by 2-1 courtesy of a Jesse Lingard goal in the 75th minute. The last 5 premier league meetings between the teams ended with Chelsea and Manchester United both winning on two occasions and one match ended on equal terms.

The last time United won a match at Stamford Bridge was back in 2012, where they won by 2-3. There is no doubt that Chelsea will be tough opponents for Manchester United and the match will be a nail-biting encounter.

Form Guide

Chelsea


Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea are currently the inform team between the two teams concerned. They have not lost a single Premier League match this season winning 6 and drawing 2 and they are still the team to beat this season. Chelsea's Number 10 Eden Hazard is currently the top scorer of the Premier League with 7 goals in 8 matches and he is enjoying the form of his life.

The Blues are also solid; they have conceded only 3 goals this season. Chelsea will be aiming to prove the bid for the title and beating the team from the red half of Manchester will be a great boost for the team.

Manchester United


Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United is having one of the worst start of the season. Out of 8 Premier League matches, this season United have only managed to win 4 matches. United lost 3 matches and one match ended on equal terms.

However, out of 3 away matches this season United have won 2 and lost 1 against West Ham United. The Manchester club has conceded 14 goals this season and scored only 13 goals. It will be difficult for the United attack to breach Chelsea's defence but a win over the league leaders will be a great boost for United campaign.

Expected Lineups

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga (GK), David Luiz (CB), Rudiger (CB), Marcos Alonso (LB), Azpilicueta (RB), Jorginho (DM), Kante (CM), Kovacic (CAM), Eden Hazard (LW), Alvaro Morata (ST) and Willian (RW)

Manchester United

David De Gea (GK), Young (RB), Lindelof (CB), Smalling (CB), Shaw (LB), Fellaini (CM), Fred (CM), Pogba (CAM) Sanchez (LW), Lukaku (ST), Rashford (RW)

Puneet Hooda
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
