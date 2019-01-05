×
Premier League 2018-19: Fernandinho questions Liverpool's ability to handle the pressure of staying at the top

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
146   //    05 Jan 2019, 16:20 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

After his side's 2-1 victory over Liverpool, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has questioned Liverpool's ability to handle the pressure that comes with being at the top of the points table. The top two Premier League teams met in the last Premier League match day as Manchester City reduced the gap to four points at the top.

The background

Liverpool had been unbeaten in the league before their clash against Manchester City this week. Jurgen Klopp's men had opened up a seven-point lead over the defending champions City, and many assumed that a win in this clash would guarantee Liverpool the Premier League title this season.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian midfielder was one of the standout players in the clash, and made sure that his side remain within touching distance of the league leaders. This was Manchester City's first win against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in five meetings, and the victory will be provide a much needed boost to City players with 17 games remaining in the Premier League.

Fernandinho was quoted as saying by The Guardian: “Four points is going to be interesting for the rest of the season for both teams. They are still leaders and they have a lot of games to play as well. It is not easy to stay at the top because the pressure is so high. You have to win every game, so we will see what happens in the end.”

Manchester City suffered three defeats in four Premier League games in December before meeting Liverpool, and their poor performances were rightly a cause of concern. But the midfielder believes they are now back on track with their good result against Liverpool.

"We had a chance to show our quality after a couple of bad results. We’re back on track and on winning ways," added the Manchester City midfielder.

What's next?

Manchester City will be careful not to dwell on this victory longer than they should. Although their dynamism and directness with the ball is good news for Pep Guardiola's side, they never had full control or domination against Jurgen Klopp's men. They had less possession and one can argue that they were luckier than Liverpool in their 2-1 victory.

Liverpool had choked at the dying moments of the Premier League with Brendan Rodgers as their coach when they met Chelsea. Under Jurgen Klopp's management, they are a much different and improved side now.

But football is as unpredictable as life, and Klopp's red army will hope to not repeat their nightmarish performances once again.

