×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018/19 - Five bold predictions for final matchday

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
334   //    11 May 2019, 19:37 IST

"We're in the endgame now!"

This Sunday, the 2018/19 season in the Premier League draws to a close. And how. We still don’t have a clear winner yet. Manchester City and Liverpool are separated by only a point, and despite the odds, this could go any way.

A season widely touted to be one of the greatest in the league’s history, is set to culminate in a similarly spectacular fashion as all eyes will be tracking each and every moment in the games involving these sides.

But there’s more to the final matchday of the league than what meets the eye. And now, let’s look into our crystal balls and make a few predictions ahead of the last kick-off in the Premier League this season.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur versus Everton will be a cracker

Tottenham won the last tie with a chuffing score of 6-2!
Tottenham won the last tie with a chuffing score of 6-2!

The Lillywhites are flying high after securing a place in a Champions League final for the very time in the club’s history, whereas the Toffees have pulled off a series of big victories in the last few games. 

Expect this fixture to produce fireworks.

Spurs have although achieved a top four finish - Arsenal would have to win by more than eight goals against Burnley and hope Tottenham lose to Everton to finish fourth - Mauricio Pochettino would be aiming to celebrate a Champions League final place with a win and end the Premier League season on a positive note. However, it’s easier said than done.

Everton have won five of their last seven games, including some big scalps such as Arsenal, Chelsea and the 4-0 battering of Manchester United along the way, and losing just once. This has propelled the Merseysiders from 11th upto 8th currently and would want to avoid slipping behind again.

No matter who takes the cake here, expect the match to produce at least five or six goals in a thrilling goalfest.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Advertisement
PL 2018-19: Predictions For Top Four Places
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Odds & Predictions: Gameweek 25
RELATED STORY
Premier League Table: Predicting who will win the league
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Vs Manchester City: 3 factors that could decide this season's Premier League champions
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 contenders for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
5 Early contenders for the Premier League Player Of The Year
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: 'This team should be placed alongside legends even if they finish second in the Premier League', says Reds legend
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Title race hots up as the final quarter of the season looms
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 remaining games that will decide the title
RELATED STORY
3 factors which might determine the ultimate winner of the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us