Premier League 2018/19 - 5 games that defined the title race 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Feature
615   //    13 May 2019, 09:25 IST

Man City retained their title after a gruelling campaign
Man City retained their title after a gruelling campaign

The greatest title race in the history of the Premier League is over and after 38 gruelling games, it is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City left standing tall at the finish line.

Finishing with an astonishing 98 points, just one ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, Guardiola's team may well go down in history as the greatest Premier League side in history and their persistence during this year's title race highlights just how brilliant they truly are.

Credit must also go to Klopp's team as well, who have been unlucky enough to come up against the greatest team the division has ever seen.

This year's title race has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride, and it will be analysed and revisited for years to come.

Now that the dust has finally settled on the campaign and City's name has once again been etched into the trophy, let's take a look back at five games that ultimately decided this year's title race.


#5 Liverpool 1-1 Leicester City- 30th January

Liverpool could have restored their seven point lead
Liverpool could have restored their seven point lead

Just 24 hours before this game had taken place, Manchester City had surprisingly come unstuck at St James' Park, surrendering an eight-match unbeaten run to a Matt Ritchie penalty and providing Liverpool with the opportunity to once again restore their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Klopp's men, however, failed to capitalise on their home turf against a determined Leicester side, with Harry Maguire cancelling out Sadio Mane's early opener to snatch a draw and dent Liverpool's title hopes.

City would not drop any points following this game, and this was Liverpool's last chance to capitalise and build on their lead.

Leicester had previously beaten Manchester City just before Christmas, helping Liverpool to open up their considerable lead at the start of the year, and the former Premier League Champions would nearly threaten to derail City right at the end of the campaing as well.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Football Top 5/Top 10
