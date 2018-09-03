Premier League 2018-19: 5 signings this summer that turned out to be great

Fulham's new-found attacker, Mitrovic, is one of the players to reap the benefit of a successful World Cup

With the world cup recently concluded, new players came to the fore making it on to the wishlist of the top clubs in England. With stopping oppositions from scoring becoming as important as scoring goals, the clubs looked to strengthen their squads on all fronts. This resulted in a serious amount of talent making their move to the Premier League this season.

Over 100 signings were completed in this summer transfer window 2018-19. With loads of potential coming to the top tier of English football, not everyone can live up to the expectations. Here are the 5 Premier League signings this season that has performed well so far.

# 1: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker, Liverpool's new No. 1

Liverpool finally managed to sign a good goalkeeper after some horrible mistakes in the previous season. Alisson Becker was Brazil's No. 1 in the world cup and impressed many with his performances in the qualifiers and with his previous club Roma. His move to Liverpool came at a reported €62.5 million.

Having conceded only once in his four games for Liverpool, Alisson, so far in this season, has been outstanding for the reds. The goal that he conceded against Leicester was a result of his own mistake in making a clearance.

Apart from that, he has made ten saves in four games along with 23 accurate long balls. Alisson has proved to be an excellent signing for Liverpool.

# 2: Jorginho

Jorginho, Chelsea's new defensive midfielder

Chelsea like Liverpool also looked to strengthen their defence. In order to do so, they signed the 26-year-old defensive midfielder, Jorginho, for a reported €57 million from Napoli.

He has turned out to be a fantastic signing for the blues. With his arrival, N'golo Kante has been seen playing offensive and playing in the final third while Jorginho plays at the back so that his team isn't vulnerable to counter-attacks.

So far, he has had four appearances and has scored a goal for Chelsea. Apart from that, he has won the ball back 21 times without conceding a foul. He could turn out to be a solid signing if he takes his performances deep into the league.

