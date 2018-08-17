Premier League 2018-19: Four games to look forward to this weekend

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 904 // 17 Aug 2018, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The second week of Premier League football is already upon us. With TWO London derbies and exciting newly promoted sides set to play, the weekend promises to be one of brilliant football.

Here are four games to look forward to this coming weekend:

1. The new managers' London derby

The London derby this Saturday is the match to look out for this weekend. Not only is it a derby, but also one between two new managers as both clubs have two different heads in Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri. The two new managers will go head-to-head this weekend as Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The game is likely to witness a few goals considering both teams have problems in defence and an impressive attacking line-up. Chelsea have a particular weakness down the wings as seen in their game against Huddersfield Town last week. This, however, is likely to be made up by the midfield prowess of N'Golo Kante.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Unai Emery has an incredibly talented attacking unit in his team and he will likely deploy his most trusted number 10 Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and of course Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to trouble Chelsea's defence. Whether he chooses to go with Petr Cech between the posts again is yet to be seen but new signing Bernd Leno definitely seems like the one who would be more suited to his approach.

While a loss for either team won't be much of a disappointment considering the time needed for each side to adjust to new tactics, Sarri will definitely be looking for his first home win while Emery will look to make sure his side does not end up with a second London loss.

1 / 4 NEXT