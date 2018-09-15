Premier League 2018/19 Game week 5: Previews and Predictions

Game week five promises excitement and drama all along.

The game week four saw three teams maintaining a 100 percent start to the Premier League - Chelsea, Liverpool, and Watford. Liverpool is sitting pretty on top of the table with a better goal difference than the other two sides. So far Jurgen Klopp's men have looked solid in every aspect except one howler from Alisson which somewhat took the shine away from the nearly perfect weekend. Chelsea is looking a far more progressive side under Sarri, and with no Champions league responsibilities this time around, they are serious contenders for the title. Watford on the other hand, came from a goal behind to win 2-1 against Spurs which resembles fantastic progress they are making under Javi Garcia.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United have all won their respective games. It was a must-win game for Jose Mourinho's side, and they managed to get crucial three points away at Turf Moor. However, for Manuel Pellegrini, the situation is not at all rosy with West Ham United yet to pen their mark for the campaign. Managers like Rafa Benitez and Sean Dyche are also on unknown territories with both Newcastle United and Burnley languishing in the relegation zone.

While Jurgen Klopp will look to continue their winning run, the former Reds boss Rafa Benitez would want to get one over Arsenal and register their first win of the season. Manchester United will have their task cut out against a resurgent Watford side while City would not want to drift further away from the top spot. Manual Pellegrini is under immense pressure at West Ham, and a game against Everton at Goodison could push him further to the exit door.

Here's a look at the fixtures and predictions from Matchday 5 of the Barclays Premier League 2018/19 season.

1 Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Tottenham will be itching to get back to winning ways after losing to Watford in the previous match day.

Both clubs won its first three games, but Spurs faced their first defeat of the season last time around against Watford. Last season this fixture saw Spurs thoroughly outplaying Liverpool and smashing four past a hapless Reds defense.

But Mauricio Pochettino knows his team will have to be at their very best if they want to get anything out against this Liverpool side who are looking unstoppable at the moment winning all four games and conceding just once in the process. The Spurs boss confirmed that Dele Ali and captain Hugo Lloris would be out for the Liverpool clash due to injuries which makes their job even tougher considering how influential those two have been to the squad.

However, Klopp knows well that this Spurs side can defeat any team on their day. There are no major injury concerns on the Liverpool camp, and with such bench strength, they won't be facing any such challenges which they did last season.

Prediction: Spurs 2 - 2 Liverpool

#2 Man City vs. Fulham

Man City will look to keep the pressure on for Liverpool at the top of the table.

Manchester City will be looking to continue on their merry ways when they play host to Fulham who is coming from the back of a draw against Brighton. For Manchester City, however, Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees due to injury while winger Raheem Sterling is fit for selection. Fulham will be without Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano for injuries.

The game promises another goal feast affair for City, but Fulham also has Mitrovic upfront who is now the joint leading scorer this campaign. With the squad they got, Jokanovic's team may not be able to hold City for long but do possess some threats going forward and as Wolves have shown previously, the best way to play against Man City is to attack them. Defending only for 90 mins will not pay any dividends.

Prediction: Man City 4 - 1 Fulham

