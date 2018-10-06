×
Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 8: Match Previews and predictions

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Preview
62   //    06 Oct 2018, 00:19 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool - Premier League
Gameweek 8 - Premier League


Gameweek 7 produced one of the best matches of the season so far with Chelsea and Liverpool playing out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Stanford Bridge which broke Liverpool's 100 percent start to the campaign. On the other hand, Man City, Arsenal, and Spurs took all three points from their respective games.

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are in deep waters at the moment after losing away to West Ham last weekend which had increased the pressure on the United manager. They will be up against a Newcastle side who are themselves struggling to come out of the relegation zone.

Gameweek 8 features one of the mouth-watering clashes of the campaign with potential title challengers Liverpool and Man City going head-to-head in a match which many believe could be a title-deciding one. Arsenal and Chelsea have tricky fixtures on the road to Fulham and Southampton respectively while Tottenham is at home against a struggling Cardiff City.

Here are the previews and predictions from matchday 8:


#10 Brighton vs. West Ham

Brig
Brighton desperately needs a win at the moment

West Ham United's revival started from the game against Everton at the Goodison, and it made its presence felt with a comprehensive victory against Manchester United at the London Stadium last time out. After losing four of their first opening four games, there were speculations surrounding Pelligrini, suggesting he might not be the man for the job but his calm demeanor has paid dividends, and it's now reflecting on the players. Despite being 14th in the league, they are well on their way to the top half of the table. 

Brighton is just one place below their opposition sitting 15th in the league, but their form hasn't been excellent losing back-to-back games against Man City and Tottenham Hotspur. Chris Hughton's side have only collected two points from their last five games and will be desperate for a home win.

Prediction: Brighton 1 - 2 West Ham United


#9 Burnley FC vs. Huddersfield

Image result for david wagner
David Wagner's side is at the bottom of the table

Both these sides had contrasting fortunes last weekend. Burnley won away against Cardiff while Huddersfield suffered defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. 

Burnley made a poor start to the campaign, but successive wins have propelled them to the mid-table position. Sean Dyche's men will be eyeing a third victory on the trot against a Huddersfield side who are struggling at the bottom of the table. David Wagner’s team has been tame and toothless this season and looking for their first win of the campaign. 

Prediction: Burnley 2 - 0 Huddersfield

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
