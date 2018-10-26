×
Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 10: Match previews and predictions

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Preview
169   //    26 Oct 2018, 19:36 IST

Matchday 10 will feature a mouthwatering clash between Man City and Tottenham Hotspur
Matchday 10 will feature a mouthwatering clash between Man City and Tottenham Hotspur

The game week nine kicked off exuberantly with both Manchester United and Chelsea playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw which eventually led to a brawl at the fag end of the match. Manchester City and Arsenal won comfortably while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur had to dig out a 0-1 victory on their travels. 

Last weekend also saw Cardiff City registering their first victory in the Premier League this season after coming from behind to thump Fulham 4-2 in their home ground. Wolves had a decent run but the defeat against Watford last time out saw them fall behind them in the table. Worries in the Newcastle and the Huddersfield camp as both the teams are still winless and moving further towards the relegation.

The game week ten features one of the historic fixtures in the Premier League with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur set to lock horns on Monday night. The Red Devils will host Everton at Old Trafford with pressure piling up on Jose Mourinho to produce results after just one win in last seven games. Chelsea and Arsenal travel to Burnley and Crystal Palace respectively while Liverpool host Cardiff City at the Anfield. 

Here are the previews and predictions for matchday 10:

#10 Brighton vs. Wolves


Wolves looking to get back to winning ways
Wolves looking to get back to winning ways

Wolves left shell-shocked last time out after two goals within minutes saw Nuno Espirito Santo's men going down at home to Watford. Despite the defeat, Wolves has been pretty impressive this season, and their style of play has been praised by many. They will be looking to get back to winning ways again this weekend. 

Brighton won their last two games by a one-goal margin and notably kept two clean sheets. Chris Hughton's men are upbeat at the moment and will look to make it three wins in a row which might see them moving into top half of the table albeit temporarily. 

Prediction: Brighton 1 - 2 Wolves


#9 Southampton vs. Newcastle


Can Rafa Benitez finally win a game this season?
Can Rafa Benitez finally win a game this season?

Rafa Benitez must be scratching his head and wondering how to get a win from somewhere. The Magpies are still winless in the Premier League this season and languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points from nine games.

Newcastle United will be up against a Southampton side who themselves are struggling to find any consistency in their games and have managed just one game so far. Mark Hughes's team is only one point off the relegation zone and could very well drop into it after this weekend.

Prediction: Southampton 1 - 1 Newcastle



Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
