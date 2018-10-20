Premier League 2018/19 Gameweek 9: Match previews and predictions

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 400 // 20 Oct 2018, 01:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Premier League is back after the International Break.

The matchday eight clash between the top two sides in the Premier League - Manchester City and Liverpool didn't live up to the expectations with both the teams ensuring they don't lose the game. The three London sides - Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs won their respective matches and kept up the pace for the top four spots.

Manchester United produced a thrilling comeback in the second half from two goals down to win 3-2 against Newcastle United giving Jose Mourinho some respite before the International break. On the bottom half of the table, Huddersfield, Cardiff, and Newcastle are still looking for their first victory in the current campaign.

Gameweek nine lines up one of the mouthwatering clashes with Jose Mourinho visiting his old club Chelsea looking to back up their last week victory with another win while West Ham and Spurs lock horns in an all London derby. Man City and Liverpool have a reasonably easy fixture which they are expected to win while Arsenal would be hosting Leicester City at the Emirates on Monday night.

Here are the previews and predictions for matchday 9:

#10. Chelsea vs. Man United

Jose Mourinho needs a win to get some pressure off his chest

Both the clubs are in contrasting fortunes at the moment. With Jose Mourinho's job on the line, the Portuguese is under considerable pressure to avoid defeat against his former club. Midfielder Nemanja Matic is doubtful for the match after picking up an injury in the International break with Ander Hererra likely to replace him in the midfield.

However, for Sarri, there isn't much injury worries and would be hoping that his side can maintain the unbeaten start to the campaign. Eden Hazard is in the form of his life, and the Italian expects his talisman to turn up again against the Red Devils.

Prediction: Chelsea 3 - 1 Man United

#9. Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Rafa Benitez desperately needs a win

The Magpies are yet to win in the Premier League this season. Rafa Benitez's side had a golden opportunity to register their first win at Old Trafford last time out, but they gave away their two-goal lead and conceded three in the second half against Manchester United. Injury concerns for Newcastle as both Salomon Rondon and Ciaran Clarke are ruled out of the game.

Brighton picked up a win last time out against West Ham which was just their second victory of the campaign after beating Manchester United earlier in the season. It will be a challenging game at the St James Park, but Chris Hughton's men would be looking for all three points against a hapless Newcastle side.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 - 1 Brighton

1 / 5 NEXT